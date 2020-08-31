The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District, which manages irrigation for parts of Boise, Meridian and Nampa, will hold its annual board member election Nov. 3 to decide who will represent its Boise precinct.
All property owners in the district may vote, and nominations for Precinct 1 (the Boise precinct) director are open from Sep. 4 to Sep. 24. Interested candidates and voters seeking mail-in ballots can call the district at 208-466-7861 for more information.
Voters may cast their ballots in person on Nov. 3, separately from the general election at:
- Casa Mexico in Boise, 10332 W. Fairview Ave.
- Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. Eighth St.
- Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way
The district, which is the largest of its kind in Idaho, is made up of three precincts, each covering either the Nampa, Meridian or Boise areas. Each year, elections cycle between the three precincts; in 2019, the Nampa seat was up for election, and in 2021, the Meridian spot will hold another election. Voters from all three precincts can vote in each race.
Turnout was low last year, with around 102 people voting Clinton C. Pline up over Susan Wonnacott, who received 51 votes in a losing bid to be the Nampa area’s district director, according to the district’s website.