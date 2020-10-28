The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District's Precinct 1 director is up for reelection Nov. 3. Incumbent Donald Barksdale is facing challenger Graham Paterson.
The irrigation district, which supplies irrigation water to some 69,000 acres of farmland, residential and commercial land in Ada and Canyon counties, has three precinct directors who serve three-year terms.
Voters in any of the three precincts can cast a ballot at one of the following locations:
- Casa Mexico, Banquet Room, 10332 W. Fairview Ave., #104, Boise
- Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. Eighth Street, Meridian
- Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, early voting is open now through 5 p.m. Tuesday at the NMID Office at 1503 First Street in Nampa.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Friday. Absentee ballots must be received at the district's office no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday. Thursday is the target deadline to get them in the mail.
Precinct 1 in Boise is roughly bordered by Eagle Road on the west, Chinden Boulevard on the north, 28th Street on the east and Lake Hazel Road on the south. An area generally encompassing the Micron Technology Corporation complex is also included.
More information is available at the district’s website, www.nmid.org.