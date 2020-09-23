In Money’s October magazine issue, Meridian will be featured as the third best place to live in America.
Meridian cracked the top three for its proximity to Boise’s job market, access to Idaho’s outdoor opportunities and overall suburban feel.
Meridian is one of 50 towns and cities on Money’s list where the economy, job growth and housing market remained strong despite COVID-19 disruptions, according to a press release. The magazine looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 25,000 and ranked the U.S.’ best places to live by putting the greatest emphasis on economic factors like employment opportunities, as well as supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools, racial and economic diversity and health and safety.
The feature gives nods to Meridian’s rapid growth in population and housing prices as well as to outdoor mall the Village at Meridian.
"This year, given the general uncertainty around where and how we'll live, our list looks a little different," said Prachi Bhardwaj, lead reporter on the feature. "We shifted our priorities to pay more attention to cities that aren't just doing well now, but that show great promise and stability for the next five to ten years. We also included suburban towns situated further away from major metros and have more industry diversity than you've seen from our list in years past."
Meridian is the largest city in the list’s top ten, with around 114,00 residents.