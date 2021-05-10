MERIDIAN — Meridian residents next week can hear from and ask questions of the new fire chief, Kris Blume.
The city will host a town hall May 19, when Blume will share his vision and goals for the Meridian Fire Department. A former leader in the Tucson (Arizona) Fire Department, Blume in February was hired as Meridian’s new fire chief.
“I have been impressed by Chief Blume’s experience, leadership and vision in his first few months as the Meridian Fire Chief,” said Mayor Robert Simison in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for Meridian residents to hear from their new Fire Chief as he leads the department in the delivery of premier safety services to the community.”
Originally from Idaho, Blume has spent 20 years firefighting in Tucson, most recently in senior leadership, according to a press release. An expert in fire ground and emergency management, Blume also teaches for the National Fire Academy, a federal firefighting training institution.
Blume replaces former Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer, who now leads the Boise Fire Department.
“In my twenty years serving Tucson Fire Department, I built my expertise and leadership skills that attribute to who I am today,” Blume said in a news release. “I look forward to taking those skills and working collaboratively with the community for the advancement of the Meridian Fire Department.”
The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. May 19 in Meridian’s City Council Chambers, at 33 E. Broadway Ave. The event will be streamed online and can be accessed via Zoom. To join virtually, visit meridiancity.org/townhall.