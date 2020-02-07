LOCAL ART SHOW
Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village opens its annual community art show featuring local artists 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 7.
Featured artists include:
- Chase Bindner
- Taeko D’Andrea
- Cindy Gillett
- Laurel McDonald
- Laurel McGuire
- Brian Schreiner
- Nina Sloan
- Stephanie Teeter
- Rena Vandewater
The art show is free and open to the public 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 4037 E. Clocktower Lane in Meridian, near Franklin and Eagle roads. The show will continue through Feb. 29.
Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village is an award-winning, full-service retirement community offering a range of homes and lifestyle options for anyone over age 50. Visit touchmark.com for more information.
COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR
The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting its inaugural health fair, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. This free community event at 1401 E. Central Drive features complimentary health screenings, including:
- physical exams
- osteopathic manipulative treatment
- stop the bleed
- mammograms, offered through the Saint Alphonsus Mammography Bus (please provide a valid insurance card).
Participants are asked to sign up for these screenings at http://bit.ly/2RXRCCl .
Participants will also be able to visit health education booths and meet area providers. A pediatric event for children under the age of 18 will include coloring for children and health education for parents.
MERIDIAN LIBRARY DISTRICT FUNDRAISER
Jump Time Trampoline Park and Meridian Library Foundation are partnering to host a fundraiser event the whole family can enjoy 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Local celebrities will read selected stories throughout the event. The Bookmobile will be on site and there will be GoGo Squeez samples, bike raffles and, of course, jumping.
A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to support the renovation, expansion and modernization of the Meridian Library District.
Celebrity Story Reader Line-up is as follows:
- 10:30 a.m. — KTVB ‘s Doug Petcash
- 11:30 a.m. — Humphrey Hawk (of the Boise Hawks) with Meridian Library District Director Gretchen Caserotti
- 12:30 p.m. — Mary Poppins and Pippi Longstocking (Treasure Valley Children’s Theater)
- 1:30 p.m. — Grace Zimmerman of Miss Idaho
Advance tickets are available at www.supportmld.org/events. Cost ranges from $6 to $20.