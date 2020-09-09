The Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition is hosting its 15th annual Recovery Day Celebration virtually on Sep. 24, recognizing September as National Recovery Month.
The free celebration will take place virtually for the first time as a pandemic precaution and run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. that Thursday, according to a press release.
“Now more than ever, it’s important we come together to support one another,” said Meridian-Anti Drug Coalition Director Kendall Nagy in the release. “Although we are celebrating virtually this year, we are still taking a moment to pause and show support for those who are putting in the daily work to fight addiction and celebrating those within recovery.”
Guest speaker Jennifer C. — who is in long-term recovery from drug addiction — will share her story in hopes of preventing anxiety, depression and other suffering associated with substance addiction.
“Our community is made up of incredible people, each with their own struggles, successes, and stories to tell,” said Mayor Robert Simison. “It’s important that we listen and learn from their struggles to help others, and celebrate the successes of individuals and families that come when people are in recovery. Meridian’s Recovery Celebration is a great place to do just that.”
Participants can register at meridiancity.org/madc/recoverycelebration.