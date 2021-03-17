UnBound, a library focused on business and technology in Meridian, is set to reopen in a new location April 19.
After a two-year hiatus on operations, library management is putting the final touches — decor, books and TVs among them — on the newly renovated building downtown. The revamped site already includes holdovers from unBound’s previous location, including a litter of 3D printers and a sound-dampened recording studio popularly used by early-career podcasters.
The new spot at 722 E. Second St. has librarians excited. That’s partly because this building is the Meridian Library District’s to own, the result of grant funding and a $14 million plant facility levy voters OK’d in 2019 to fund renovations. That’s a change from the district’s original unBound branch, just a few dozen yards away, which was leased to the district by the Meridian Development Corporation. The old location was a former bank building, which created a “square-whole round-peg” problem as staff tired to outfit the space, said Alex Johnatakis, the branch’s business liaison. With new permanence and a reshaped interior, unBound’s new home is situated in the east side of a downtown seeing new, mixed-use growth after years of efforts by the city.
“We’re gonna be right in the heart of all the new changes and projects going up,” said Nick Grove, tech library manager.
UnBound moved out of its old location in February 2019 and purchased the new building April of that year, spokeswoman Allison Maier said. The plant facility levy that’s paid for unBound’s revamp, along with other library building projects, passed in May of 2019.
Since then, the branch has continued offering use of its growing number of 3D printers and laser cutters to the public. Artists, architects and entrepreneurs have used the equipment free of charge while the branch has been closed, save material costs, staff say.
“It’s definitely like a solid mix of Pokemon and prototypes” coming out of the printers, Johnatakis said.
Laser cutting technology in the building, often used for artwork, pivoted to help cut face shields out of plastics early in the pandemic.
The library also has a reservable conference room and Mac desktops equipped with Adobe Creative Cloud software for the public to use. Touting the services, Grove said they help small businesses “design and make products quickly and cheaply.”
The branch was given a test run when it first opened in October of 2015 with the expectation that its first location on North Main Street and West Broadway Avenue would one day be sold off, which it eventually was to local businessman Joshua Evarts for redevelopment.
The library district purchased its new space, a former AEI Systems Group office, for $415,000 out of its annual budget, the Meridian Press previously reported. The building is two stories and 3,800 square feet.