TODAY
Garden City — Art Show by Library Workers — Visual Art Show by library workers and artists Gretchen Weitemier, Lisa Day, Katie Garrett, and Guen Johnson 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Garden City Public Library, 6015 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism — Boise Art Museum announces the presentation of three Impressionist masterworks from the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0 — $6. Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. boiseartmuseum.org
Boise — Holiday-Themed Light and Sound Show — Nightly one-hour holiday-themed light and sound show at Boise Centre. 4 p.m. Free. Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., Boise. (208) 489-3668.
Boise — Downtown Boise Holiday Tree Lighting — Join Boise Mayor Bieter to light up the Christmas tree in the Grove Plaza, sing carols and welcome the holiday season to the Treasure Valley. 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Grove Plaza, Downtown on Eighth Street between Main and Front streets, Boise. downtownboise.org
Boise — Winter Garden aGlow — View over 550,000 multi-colored lights on trees, rocks, gazebos, and other garden structures. 6-9 p.m. $8 — $12. Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. (208) 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org
Boise — Boise State Broncos Mens Basketball vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Men’s Basketball — Sale Dates and Times 7 p.m. $10. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise. facebook.com
Boise — IDAHO STEELHEADS VS. RAPID CITY RUSH — 7:10 p.m. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise. boxoffice.diamondticketing.com
Meridian — GNL Trivia at Wingers-Meridian — Creative and fun trivia for everybody. Enjoy two one-hour games with word scrambles, picture rounds, multiple choice and much more. 9-11 p.m. Free. Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse-Meridian, 3541 N. Eagle Road, Meridian.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Boise — Boise Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market — The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter! The BFM Indoor Winter Market is Boise’s farmers market with a holiday twist. It will feature produce, protein and prepared foods and will also have locally made goods that make perfect gifts. The market will run every Saturday until December 21st from 9am to 1pm. It is located at 1500 Shoreline Drive (the same location as the outdoor farmers market) in the Southeast corner of the building. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 1500 Shoreline Dr., 1500 Shoreline Dr., Boise. (208) 345-9287. theboisefarmersmarket.com
Boise — City Santa — Downtown Boise’s City Santa is a holiday tradition for Boise families. Presented by D.L. Evans Bank, you can find Santa at the D.L. Evans downtown branch at 9th & Main Streets 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. D.L. Evans Bank, 890 W. Main St, Boise. downtownboise.org
Boise — Holiday Model Train Shows — Over 2,000 square feet of detailed model railroad, including mountains, canyons, extensive yards and lots of industries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Pioneer Building, 106 N. Sixth St., Boise. (415) 279-1162. oldboisemrc.org
Boise — Small Business Saturday at Rediscovered Books — Support your community by shopping local. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Rediscovered Books, 180 N. Eighth St., Boise. (208) 376-4229.
Boise — Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble — Every week, we read a featured title and accompany it with matching activities. 11-11:30 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. (208) 375-4454.
Garden City — New Beer Release: The Morrigan and Elixir of the Gods — Don’t miss the release of The Morrigan and Elixir of the Gods on draft and in bottle at the Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom. 2-9 p.m. Free. Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom/Brewery, 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. facebook.com
Boise — Boise Classic Movies: Elf — 4:15 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com
Nampa — Christmas Tree Lighting — 5:15-6 p.m. Canyon County Historical Society, 1200 Front St, Nampa. facebook.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
Boise — Museum Store Sunday — Shop at the James Castle House on Museum Store Sunday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St., Boise. (208) 336-6610. jamescastlehouse.org
Boise — Espresso Yourself Craft n’ Sip — No art experience needed, and all supplies included, along with a petit latte flight and cookie. Sign up at AeroCaffe or online. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $25 — $45. AeroCaffe, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise. (208) 995-2913. facebook.com
Garden City — Split Rail Holiday Pop-Up Market — Local vendors to be announced soon. Check out the website for updates. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Split Rail Winery, 4338 Chinden Blvd., Garden City. splitrailwines.com
Meridian — Children’s Museum of Idaho 1st Birthday — The Children’s Museum of Idaho in Meridian is celebrating one year of learning through play with a week of birthday activities Dec. 1-7. 1-5 p.m. $8. The Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave., Meridian. (208) 345-1920. cmidaho.org
Boise — Fighting Cancer Together: A Musical Evening With Rich Hall and Friends — With special guest Erin Hall. All proceeds benefit St. Luke’s MSTI Cancer Services. 6 p.m. $20 — $30. Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. (208) 343-1781. sapphireboise.com
Caldwell — College of Idaho Chamber Music Concert — Various student chamber music ensembles perform a concert. Coached by Mr. David Johnson. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. College of Idaho Langroise Recital Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell. (208) 459-5275.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
Nampa — Canyon County Festival of Trees Gala — No host bar opens at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchase required. 5:30 p.m. $. Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. fordidahocenter.com