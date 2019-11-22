TODAY
Boise — A Christmas Story: The Musical — A Christmas Story, The Musical brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage. 8 p.m. $40 — $85. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
Boise — BBP Friday Night Bikes: Friendsgiving Potluck — Enjoy a BBP spin on the holiday the Friday before Thanksgiving. It’s a potluck to celebrate friendship, community and bikes. 6-8 p.m. Free. Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St., Boise. (208) 429-6520. facebook.com
Nampa — Canyon County Christmas Show — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. $3 — $4. Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. festivalnet.com
Garden City — Food Truck Friday: Crisp — Taste Split Rail’s current wines, and try globally inspired eats from Crisp. Times subject to change. Check social media for updated hours. 3-8 p.m. Split Rail Winery, 4338 Chinden Blvd., Garden City.
Nampa — Idaho Premiere — “Our Gorongosa: A Park for the People — This exclusive Idaho broadcast of “Our Gorongosa: A Park for the People” places local Mozambicans front and center as they fight to safeguard their future, save their heritage and restore a national African treasure destroyed by a civil war. This is a story of hope: hope that wildlife can coexist and survive alongside its human neighbors, and that both depend on each other to survive and thrive. Dominique Gonçalves, a young African elephant ecologist, shares the inspiring story of how Gorongosa Park is a new model for African wildlife conservation and community development. By introducing large-scale, long-term health care, agriculture support, and girls’ education programs to surrounding communities, Gorongosa is redefining the identity and purpose of this beautiful Park. The Idaho Public Television broadcast of “Our Gorongosa: A Park for the People” begins on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. and will be re-broadcast several times on both the Regular and Plus channels. Check local listings for times. 7-8 p.m. Free. KAID TV Channel 4 and the PLUS Channel, Idaho Public Television, Nampa. gorongosa.org
Boise — IDAHO STEELHEADS VS. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — 7:10 p.m. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise. boxoffice.diamondticketing.com
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: Rooted Opening Reception — Treasure Valley Artists Alliance members explore the idea of being rooted in a place, a family, a community. Through Jan. 14. 9-5 p.m. Free. Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., Nampa. facebook.com
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
Boise — The 2020 Miss Meridian Competition — More information is available at MissMeridian.org or email info@MissMeridian.org. 5-7 p.m. $10 — $15. Boise State Special Events Center, 1800 University Drive, Boise. MissMeridian.org
Meridian — 2nd Annual Family Christmas Bazaar & Craft Show IN Kliener Park — Come by & enjoy the family friendly, 2nd Annual Family Christmas Bazaar & Craft Show in Kliener Park in Meridian. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Center in the Park/Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. (208) 353-2678. facebook.com
Boise — Bronco Volleyball vs. San Diego State — 2-4 p.m. Bronco Gym, 1404 Bronco Circle, Boise. boisestate.edu
Nampa — Coffee Cupping 101 — Join us at Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa on Saturday, 11/23/19, at 10am for a 1-hour course in coffee cupping! Learn about the process from berry to cup, exercise your olfactory system, then taste three of our single origin roasts (slurping encouraged). Space is super limited—only 6 cuppers per class. After tasting, participants will get to take a bag of their favorite coffee from the day home. Participants must purchase their tickets online through our “SHOP” link (above) at least 24 hours in advance to reserve a spot. You will receive a confirmation email after your purchase and your name will be added to a guest list for the class. The week of the course, you’ll receive a reminder email from our instructor with further directions and details. 10-11 a.m. Flying M Coffee Nampa, 1314 2nd St S, Nampa. facebook.com
Nampa — Great Thanksgiving Banquet Nampa — Free Thanksgiving meal and food boxes. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave., Nampa. boiserm.org
Boise — Handmade Idaho Holiday Market — Shop 50-plus Idaho-based handmade artists, featuring jewelry, paper goods, apparel, wood, glass, bath and body, pottery, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise.
Nampa — Lance Lipinsky: Salute to American Graffiti — 7:30 p.m. $23.75 — $34.75. Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., Nampa. facebook.com
Meridian — Meridian Firehouse Subs Fundraiser for Mitchie’s Mustangs — Firehouse Subs donates 100 percent of sales on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 5-8 p.m., to Mitchie’s Mustangs. 5-8 p.m. Free. Firehouse Subs, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. (850) 668-2222.
Boise — Opera Idaho Coffee and Conversation — Join General Director Mark Junkert for an informative talk over coffee and treats before the Met-Live in HD presentation of Akhnaten. 10 a.m. Free. Opera Idaho Studio, 513 S. Eighth St., Boise. (208) 345-3531. operaidaho.org
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
Caldwell — College of Idaho “Feast of Carols” — Holiday Concert featuring the College of Idaho Chorale, Chamber Singers, Camerata, Vocal Jazz and Sinfonia orchestra. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5 — $10. College of Idaho Jewett Auditorium, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell. (208) 459-5275.
Boise — “Idaho Gems” Recital — Live piano and strings recital of outstanding young Idaho talent. 3 p.m. Free. Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise. (208) 850-7444.
Boise — Pumpkin Floral Arrangement Class — Make the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table: a wonderfully festive pumpkin, filled with fresh flowers. 12-2 p.m. $30. Franz Witte Nursery, 9770 W. State St., Boise. (208) 853-0808. events.r20.constantcontact.com
Boise — Quinn’s Open Mic Comedy Night — Quinn’s hosts Open Mic Comedy Night on Sundays. 8 p.m. Free. Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise. (949) 285-0989. facebook.com
Boise — Yoga On Tap — Join this weekly donation-based yoga class; 100 percent of donations benefit Upward Inertia’s programming in the prison. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., Boise. (732) 857-6810. facebook.com