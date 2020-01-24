TODAY
Garden City — Tag You’re It! — Huge warehouse sale to benefit Boise Rescue Mission. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Boise Rescue Mission Garden City Warehouse, 504 E. 45th St., Garden City. (208) 695-7156. boiserm.org
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air — Boise Art Museum presents a new installation by Ann Gardner of translucent, glass orbs suspended from the ceiling in the Sculpture Court. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0 — $6. Boise Art Museum, 670 E Julia Davis Dr, Boise. boiseartmuseum.org
Boise — Babies Storytime — Babies storytime for ages 0-23 months. 10:30-11 a.m. Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Rd., Boise. boisepubliclibrary.org
Boise — Camas Create Beginner — Interested in learning a new technology or skill? Reserve some time with one of our devices and a helpful staff member. Here are a few important details: We will provide enough materialsfor basic learning. If you have a personal project, you willneed to bring your own materials (does not apply to 3D printer filament). You must remain present for the duration of your project. Leaving materials or printers unattended may result in the termination of the project. Available devices: 2 Lulzbot Taz 6 3D printers 1 Makerbot 5th Generation 3D printer 1 Cricut Explore Air cutting machine 4 Brother XM2701 sewing machines 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Rd., Boise. boisepubliclibrary.org
Nampa — Ed Jacoby Invitational Indoor Track — FORD SPORTS CENTER JAN. 24TH — 25TH 2020 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa. facebook.com
Meridian — Bilingual Storytime: Spanish/English Families — Take the whole family to explore Hispanic culture through a fun-filled morning with games, crafts, stories and food. All ages welcome. 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Meridian Library District, 1326 Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org
Nampa — Splash N’ Dash — Parents, enjoy a Friday evening, while we actively supervise and play water games with your children. 5:45-9:45 p.m. $13 — $18. Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa. (208) 468-5858. namparecreation.org
Boise — Eat the Rainbow — Enjoy wine, a five course meal, music, magic and more, all to support a great cause. 6-9 p.m. $. Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Ste. 100, Boise. facebook.com
Boise — Captivating Conversations: Prison Craftsmanship — Join the Old Idaho Penitentiary for a Captivating Conversation with a Terry Tharp of Idaho Correctional Industries to discuss prison craftsmanship in Idaho. ICI is an offender training program that teaches marketable work and life skills, and is committed to training offenders to successfully re-enter society. Explore the history of the program with us, and stay for audience Q&A after the presentation. Admission is $6 per person. Tickets available online or at the door. Free for Idaho State Historical Society Members. Friday, January 24, 6pm-8pm. Last admission 6:25pm. Presentation begins at 6:30pm.
Boise — Connor Jay Liess — 7-9 p.m. Free. Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St., Boise. facebook.com
Boise — DCI Adult Night: A Drink With Tink — Get ready for a dino-mite time at DCI’s Adult Night featuring Tinker the T-Rex, virtual reality, gold mining, fossils, drinks and more. 7-10 p.m. $22 — $25. Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W Myrtle St, Boise. (208) 343-9895. dcidaho.org
Boise — Faculty Artists Series Recital — Dr. Leslie Moreau, clarinet with Betsi Hodges, piano — Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors. Children, non-Boise State students of any age (with ID), and Boise State faculty, staff and students with ID are admitted free. All concert proceeds fund Boise State Music Scholarships. Convenient hourly public parking for non-Boise State parking permit holders attending Music Department events is available just south of the Morrison Center in the Brady Street Garage for $3.00 per hour. Cash and credit/debit cards are accepted at the kiosk. 7:30-9 p.m. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise. music.boisestate.edu
Boise — BLT: Second Samuel by Pamela Parker — Nobody could have imagined how the death of one sweet little old lady would turn the entire town upside down. 8 p.m. $12 — $15. Boise Little Theater, 100 E Fort St, Boise. boiselittletheater.org
Boise — Aaron Golay — 8 p.m. Free. Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise. (949) 285-0989. facebook.com
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce.v — 8-10 p.m. Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W Emerald St, Boise. stagecoachtheatre.com
Boise — Faded Leroy — With The Sky Burns Brighter and Summer Summer. 8 p.m. $7. The Olympic, 1009 W Main Street, Boise. eventbrite.com
Garden City — Red Light Variety Show: The Wild West — Featuring burlesque, boylesque, aerial acrobatics, pole dancing and comedy. 9 p.m. $25 — $30. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St, Garden City. visualartscollective.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Boise — 16th Idaho Regional Future City Competition — 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Jordan Ball Room, Boise. coen.boisestate.edu
Nampa — Canyon Co Kids Expo — Saturday, Jan. 25th 10am-6pm Admission: $4 for children 16 & under $5 for Adults Parking is free Click here for more information 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa. fordidahocenter.com
Boise — Early Literacy in Action — Child Care Workers with more than three children enrolled inyour care: Register for this free workshop and learn how you can lay a foundation for reading and learning in your classroom based onthe Six Literacy Skills. • Registrants will receive a free Literacy Kit (Limit: per classroom). • Registrantsmay receive 3 Idaho STARS credits for this workshop. Registration is required and capped at 50. Deadline to register is January 17th. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Boise. boisepubliclibrary.org
Boise — Idaho Bluegrass Winterfest — Idaho Bluegrass Association’s first annual, Idaho Bluegrass Winterfest. Featuring 13 local bands and special guest John Lowell. See Idaho Bluegrass Association website for more detail including line up of bands. 12-7 p.m. $15. Ironwood Bar & Grill, 5467 N Glenwood St, Boise. (208) 869-0952. idahobluegrassassociation.org
Boise — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert — Relive the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ — in Concert. Based on the third installment of J.K. Rowling’s classic saga, fans of all ages can now experience the thrilling tale accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen. HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19) TICKETS 1 p.m. $22.50. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise. boisephil.org
Boise — Crochet Crochet Crochet — Have you always wanted to learn the the fiber art of crocheting? Look no further... register for this 4 week course and you’ll be crocheting in no time! Please register at the front desk at the Library! at Cole and Ustick for a supply list. Beginners only 2-4 p.m. Library! at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Rd., Boise. boisepubliclibrary.org
Meridian — Family Math Games — Add it to your calendar. Add to Google Calendar Add to iCal Share This Event Let your friends know about this event! Share it on social media. facebook twitter email Setup Reminder Want to be reminded about this event? Complete the form below to have an email notification sent to you 24 hours prior to the event. Email Program Type: Build Your Skills , Do an Activity Age: All Ages/Families , School Age (grades K-6) , Tweens (Grades 4-6) , Teens (grades 7-12) , Adults , Seniors 2-3 p.m. Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W Cherry Ln, Meridian. mld.org
Boise — Boise Classic Movies: The Return of the King — Catch the final installation of the Lord of the Rings triology. 6 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 West Main Street, Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com
Boise — BLIND — Like the early “raves”, there wasn’t a DJ lineup announcement. All that mattered was amazing music, good sound and dope vibes. 9-11:59 p.m. $10 — $15. The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W Bank Dr, Boise. (208) 477-7546. loungeboise.com