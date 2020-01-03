TODAY
Boise — Winter Break Day Camp — Girl Scouts hosts a winter break day camp for girls in second and third grades to investigate the sky and see space in a new way. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $50. Girls Scouts Friendship Square, 610 Reserve St., Boise. (208) 377-2011.
Boise — Tai Chi — Learn this gentle martial art from a trained instructor. For adults. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ada Community Library Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. (208) 362-0181. adalib.org
Boise — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — 1:30 p.m. $20 — $50. Albertsons Stadium, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise. famousidahopotatobowl.com
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night — Get to know and catch up with fellow Returned Peace Corps Volunteers at this monthly social hour. 5-7 p.m. Free. Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St., Boise.
Boise — Broadway in Boise: Fiddler On The Roof — Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story that’s rich with musical hits you know and love. 8 p.m. $40 — $. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. morrisoncenter.com
Meridian — Hoochie Coochie Men at Willi B’s — “Boise’s premier blues band” John Nemeth 8-11 p.m. Free. Willi B’s, 12505 Chinden, Meridian.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: Rooted Opening Reception — Treasure Valley Artists Alliance members explore the idea of being rooted in a place, a family, a community. Through Jan. 14. 9-5 p.m. Free. Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., Nampa. facebook.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Nampa — CPR/AED & First Aid Class — Course is designed to teach participants to recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies. Upon successful completion participants are issued a 2 year certification through the American Red Cross. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $50 — $75. Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa. (208) 468-5858. namparecreation.org
Boise — Holiday Model Train Shows — Over 2,000 square feet of detailed model railroad, including mountains, canyons, extensive yards and lots of industries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Pioneer Building, 106 N. Sixth St., Boise. (415) 279-1162. oldboisemrc.org
Star — Open Chess Lab — Drop-in for a chess lesson, pointers, and tips. The first Saturday of each month through December. For children and teens. 10-11:30 a.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org
Boise — Amazing Let’s Roam Boise Scavenger Hunt: Hidden Treasures — Stop stressing about finding the perfect group activity for adults and sign up for a Boise scavenger hunt today! On Hidden Treasures, you and your friends will venture off on a Boise walking tour to different landmarks, to learn about the history, culture, and art Boise has to offer. Along the way, you’ll participate in various challenges to find out who will be crowned the scavenger hunt king. Some highlights to look forward to include Idaho State Capitol, Julia Davis Park, Alexander House. This scavenger hunt is app-lead. No tour guide or reservation required. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $39 — $79.99. Idaho State Capitol, 700 West Jefferson Street, Boise. letsroam.com
Boise — Bart Budwig — 7 p.m. $10. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. eventbrite.com
Star — Self-Serve Saturday Activity-Games — Drop in anytime on a first Saturday of any month and we will have an assortment of games that you can play with your family or friends. Board games, card games, etc. For all ages. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church — . Add it to your calendar. Add to Google Calendar Add to iCal Share This Event Let your friends know about this event! Share it on social media. facebook twitter email Setup Reminder Want to be reminded about this event? Complete the form below to have an email notification sent to you 24 hours prior to the event. Email Program Type: Bookmobile Age: Children , Teens , Adults , Seniors 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W Franklin Rd, Meridian. mld.org
Boise — Tree City Chamber Players: French Favorites — Join Tree City Chamber Players, a Boise-based ensemble of flute, oboe, viola and piano, for an enchanting afternoon of French chamber music. 3 p.m. Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. Ninth St., Boise. (650) 270-6388. treecitychamberplayers.com
Garden City — Eric Johnson — 7 p.m. $25 — $65. Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. cttouringid.com
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy — . Add it to your calendar. Add to Google Calendar Add to iCal Share This Event Let your friends know about this event! Share it on social media. facebook twitter email Setup Reminder Want to be reminded about this event? Complete the form below to have an email notification sent to you 24 hours prior to the event. Email Program Type: Bookmobile Age: Children , Teens , Adults , Seniors 3:30-4:30 p.m. 1825 W Chateau Dr, Meridian. mld.org
Boise — After School Explorations: Build It! — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Nampa — Evening Stitchers — Join us on the 1st Thursdays of the month! Participants should bring worsted yarn, crochet hooks Size G or H and/or knitting needles size 8 or 10. This class is open to ages 12 and up. Beginners through advanced welcome. Contact leader Andrea Orr with questions at morrnatural@yahoo.com Pattern and Instructions provided! 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S, Nampa. (208) 468-5800. nampalibrary.libcal.com
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments — Add it to your calendar. Add to Google Calendar Add to iCal Share This Event Let your friends know about this event! Share it on social media. facebook twitter email Setup Reminder Want to be reminded about this event? Complete the form below to have an email notification sent to you 24 hours prior to the event. Email Program Type: Bookmobile Age: Children , Teens , Adults , Seniors 5:15-6:15 p.m. 40 W Autumn Park Ln, Meridian. mld.org
Meridian — ASL Practice Group — Add it to your calendar. Add to Google Calendar Add to iCal Share This Event Let your friends know about this event! Share it on social media. facebook twitter email Setup Reminder Want to be reminded about this event? Complete the form below to have an email notification sent to you 24 hours prior to the event. Email Program Type: Build Your Skills , Join a Club or Group Age: Adults 7-8 p.m. Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W Cherry Ln, Meridian. mld.org
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Boise — Actors Forum — Local actors of all ages, abilities, experience levels share their theatrical talents. 7-9 p.m. Free. Elks Club, 6608 W. Fairview, Boise. facebook.com
Star — Adult Make & Take — Adults come to the library after hours and enjoy making a different craft each month. No cost; all supplies provided. Light refreshments. (Annex) Bring a friend! 7:15-8:45 p.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org