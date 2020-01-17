TODAY
Nampa — Writers’ Blend (Nampa Writers’ Group) — Coffee and tea for local writers! 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S., Nampa. (208) 468-5816. nampalibrary.libcal.com
Boise — Women in American Impressionism — Boise Art Museum announces the presentation of three Impressionist masterworks from the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0 — $6. Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. boiseartmuseum.org
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine — Margaret Jacobs celebrates Indigenous culture with a bold, powerful aesthetic. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0 — $6. Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. (208) 345-8330. boiseartmuseum.org
Star — Music & Movement — Enjoy a variety of activities set to music; singing, dancing, rhyming. For all ages. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org
Garden City — Short & Sweet Storytime — ages 3-5 11-11:30 a.m. Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W Hidden Springs Dr, Garden City. adalib.org
Boise — Tai Chi — Learn this gentle martial art from a trained instructor. For adults. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ada Community Library Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. (208) 362-0181. adalib.org
Boise — Filmed By Bike: The World’s Best Bike Movies — Filmed By Bike: World’s Best Bike Movies comes to Boise January 17th. Filmed by Bike, Portland, Oregon’s famed bicycle-themed film festival is making a stop at the Egyptian Theatre Friday January 17, 2020. The traveling festival features more than 15 films from all over the world. The Boise showing will be divided into two parts; Bike Love and Adventure Shorts. Sponsored by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, the festival raises funds for walk and bike advocacy across the state. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $15 — $20. The Egyptian Theatre, 280 N. 8th St., Boise. (208) 345-1105. filmedbybike.org
Boise — IDAHO STEELHEADS VS. TULSA OILERS — 7:10 p.m. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise. boxoffice.diamondticketing.com
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce.v — 8-10 p.m. Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W Emerald St, Boise. stagecoachtheatre.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
Nampa — Breakfast Fundraiser for Idaho Catch Baseball — Idaho Catch Baseball, a non-profit youth baseball club, is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser. This is a drop-in anytime event so come have delicious breakfast and check out the great raffle and silent auction items we have had donated by generous businesses around the valley! 7:30-11 a.m. $5. Still Water Hollow, 18120 Dean Lane, Nampa. facebook.com
Boise — WISCL Scholastic Chess Tournaments — The Western Idaho Scholastic Chess League (WISCL) hosts monthly chess tournaments during the school year for K-12 players in the Treasure Valley. Teams of 3-4 players compete for team trophies and individual awards in this 3-round unrated tournament. Elementary, Teen, and Individual divisions. Check-in 8:30- 8:45; rounds last approx. 1 hour; tournament ends @1:00pm. Preregistration strongly encouraged; required for Teams. Concessions available. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $7 — $10. Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W McMillan Rd, Boise. wiscl.org
Boise — Board30 Fitness 2 Weeks Free — New Clients get 2 WEEKS FREE JANUARY 4-18 for our Grand Opening. Board30 is Boise's newest fitness system, designed to work every muscle group in just 30 minutes. We're a high energy but low impact workout so you burn calories all day without killing your joints. You also get a B30 t-shirt, massage ball and a decal for your computer. Great location in North-West End, plenty of parking. Now's the time to try us FREE. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Free. Board30 Boise, 2228 West Main Street, Boise. (208) 643-3404. board30boise.com
Boise — Family Storytime — All ages Come enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs! 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Boise — Dog Tales — Therapy dogs provide a low stress and comfortable reading environment to kids to help improve their reading skills. Call 208-297-6700 to sign your child up for a 10-minute session with a friendly, registered therapy dog. All Ages Welcome! 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Boise — Parents Night Out — For children ages 5 to 12 — Yep, parents, you get a night out. This rare event will be even more magical knowing that your kids will be having the time of their lives at our huge facility. The little ones will be exploring Planet Kid, wall crawling and rope swinging, playing lots of gym games, jumping in the giant foam pit – in other words, getting a terrific workout and hopefully sleepy for bedtime. It’s hours of pure active fun for the kids, and a night of freedom for you.
Nampa — Improv Comedy Night! — All ages! Visit flyingmcoffee.com for more info. 7-8:30 p.m. $8. Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. (208) 467-5533.
Boise — Boise State Broncos Mens Basketball vs. Utah State University Aggies Men’s Basketball — Sale Dates and Times 8 p.m. $20. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise. facebook.com
Boise — Blue Flames: Hidden Agenda — 8:30 p.m. Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. neurolux.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W Franklin Rd, Meridian. mld.org
Boise — Cursive — With Cloud Nothings. 8:30 p.m. $16 — $18. Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. neurolux.com
MONDAY, JAN. 20
Boise — MLK Poster Making and March — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Boise State University, 1910 University Dr, Boise.
Boise — Knitting Club — All Ages Bring your crochet or knitting projects. Supplies available for anyone wanting to learn! 7-8 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Boise — Black Violin — 8 p.m. $34. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 West Main Street, Boise.