TODAY
Boise — Fine Art Photography — Fine-art photography by Mark Hardy, David Marr, and Nikki Russo is exhibited on first-floor gallery of the C.W. Moore building. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. C.W. Moore Building, 250 S. Fifth St., Boise. (208) 939-2632.
Star — Music & Movement — Enjoy a variety of activities set to music; singing, dancing, rhyming. For all ages. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org
Garden City — Short & Sweet Storytime — ages 3-5 11-11:30 a.m. Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W Hidden Springs Dr, Garden City. adalib.org
Boise — Boise Valley Fly Fishing EXPO — Boise, Idaho, January 10, 2020: The Boise Valley Fly Fishers are pleased to announce the 16th Annual Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo (WIFFE) scheduled on January 10- 11, 2020. This two day show had attendance of over 2,500 with over 80 exhibitors and numerous educational programs. The event will again be held at Expo Idaho (www.expoidaho.com/) in Garden City, Idaho, with two indoor casting ponds, single handed casting and of two handed Spey casting —again this year. Current EXPO details can be found at BVFFExpo.com
Meridian — Vision Board Workshop — Make 2020 the best year yet with 20/20 vision.Don’t miss this monthly workshop, “Utilizing intentional thoughts to manifest your dreams!” 6-8 p.m. $48 — $60. Candlewood Suites Business Conference Room, 1855 S. Silverstone Way, Meridian. journeywithintention.org
Boise — Addam Chavarria Album Release — 7 p.m. $8. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. eventbrite.com
Garden City — Boise Astronomical Society FREE Annual Telescope Workshop — FREE Annual Telescope Workshop with Boise Astronomical Society. They’ll show you how to set up and operate your telescope 7-9 p.m. Free. Anser Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City. (208) 577-1658. facebook.com
Boise — Concert Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints — Deep roots in virtually every style of mid-20th century American music — from americana to blues to jazz, soul and vintage rock ’n’ roll. 7-9:30 p.m. $25. Acoustic Alchemy at Augustana Chapel — Immanuel Lutheran, 707 W. Fort Street, Boise. (208) 344-3011. acousticalchemystudio.org
Boise — Demetri Martin — Wandering Mind Tour — 8 p.m. $. Knitting Factory, 416 S 9th St, Boise.
Boise — Aaron Golay — 8 p.m. Free. Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise. (949) 285-0989. facebook.com
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce.v — 8-10 p.m. Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W Emerald St, Boise. stagecoachtheatre.com
Boise — Boise State Men’s Hockey vs University of Washington — College hockey at it’s finest as Boise State takes on top tier opponent, University of Washington! 8:30-11 p.m. Idaho IceWorld, 7072 S Eisenman Rd, Boise. eventbrite.com
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: Rooted Opening Reception — Treasure Valley Artists Alliance members explore the idea of being rooted in a place, a family, a community. Through Jan. 14. 9-5 p.m. Free. Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., Nampa. facebook.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Nampa — SNAG (Starting New At Golf) — SNAG is all about having fun while learning the basics of golf. It’s a proven learning and training tool for entry level golfers. 9-10 a.m. Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa. (208) 468-5858. namparecreation.org
Boise — Amazing Let’s Roam Boise Scavenger Hunt: Hidden Treasures — Stop stressing about finding the perfect group activity for adults and sign up for a Boise scavenger hunt today! On Hidden Treasures, you and your friends will venture off on a Boise walking tour to different landmarks, to learn about the history, culture, and art Boise has to offer. Along the way, you’ll participate in various challenges to find out who will be crowned the scavenger hunt king. Some highlights to look forward to include Idaho State Capitol, Julia Davis Park, Alexander House. This scavenger hunt is app-lead. No tour guide or reservation required. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $39 — $79.99. Idaho State Capitol, 700 West Jefferson Street, Boise. letsroam.com
Meridian — Spanish Conversation Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W Cherry Ln, Meridian. mld.org
Boise — Family Field Trip Weekend at World Center for Birds of Prey — Is winter giving your family a case of cabin fever? Grab the kids and head for The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey for an affordable day of fun and educational programs focused on conserving birds of prey. Family Field Trip Weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 11-12th and again on February 8-9th at the World Center for Birds of Prey. Visitors will see live bird demonstrations, tour the Archives of Falconry, participate in family-friendly crafts and activities, and enjoy spending time outdoors on the scenic interpretive trail. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Ln., Boise. (208) 362-8260. peregrinefund.org
Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library District Book Sale — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W Cherry Ln, Meridian. mld.org
Meridian — Senior Dog Adoption Event — Meet Green Heart Rescue’s available senior dogs! If you can’t wait until Jan. 11 to meet our available dogs, you can check them out on our website: www.greenheartrescue.org. Green Heart Rescue is an all-volunteer based organization whose mission is to provide safe, loving homes for senior dogs, dogs with special needs and hospice care dogs. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. PetSmart — Meridian Crossroads, 1220 N Eagle Rd., Meridian. (208) 392-0646.
Boise — Family Storytime — All ages Come enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs! 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Boise — Dog Tales — Therapy dogs provide a low stress and comfortable reading environment to kids to help improve their reading skills. Call 208-297-6700 to sign your child up for a 10-minute session with a friendly, registered therapy dog. All Ages Welcome! 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Boise — Tree City Chamber Players: French Favorites — Join Tree City Chamber Players, a Boise-based ensemble of flute, oboe, viola and piano, for an enchanting afternoon of French chamber music. 2-4 p.m. Red Rock Christian Church, 1124 S. Roosevelt, Boise. treecitychamberplayers.com
Boise — Woos’N Brews — Join us on Saturday, January 11th in support of Moonsong Malamute Rescue where we’ll drink tasty beers, enjoy great food, and raise money for Malamutes in need. You will meet a handful of beautiful dogs as well. Pet friendly! 2-6 p.m. Free. Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.,, Boise. (208) 336-6736. facebook.com
Boise — Boise State Women’s Basketball vs. San Diego State. — 2 p.m. Taco Bell Arena.
Boise — Divorce: The Musical, A Drag and Burlesque Show — Marriage was a drag, maybe divorce doesn’t have to be. See a variety of talented local drag and burlesque performers, 7 p.m. $10. The Balcony Club, 150 N. Eighth St., Boise. brownpapertickets.com
Garden City — Comedians Cinema Club — Labyrinth — Almost There Presents: Comedians Cinema Club Doors at 7:30 — Show 8:30 Tickets $20 in advance — $25 at the door 21+ VALID ID REQUIRED A cast of comedians improvise their way through a live re-creation of the David Bowie cinema classic Labyrinth, a film they may only have half-remembered, or perhaps have never seen at all http://www.comedianscinemaclub.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ComCineClub/ FAQs What’s the refund policy? Tickets must be refunded before doors open for the date of the show. Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event? 21+ VALID ID REQUIRED 7:30-11 p.m. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St, Garden City. facebook.com
Boise — Boise Contra Dance — Contra dance to a live band, no partner needed. Instructions and walk-throughs provided. All are welcome. Alcohol free. 8-10:30 p.m. Broadway Dance Studio, 893 E. Boise Ave., Boise. (208) 342-6123. david0.tedcrane.com
Boise — Dave Nudo Band — 8-11 p.m. Free. Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista, Boise. (949) 285-0989. facebook.com