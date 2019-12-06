TODAY
Garden City — Art Show by Library Workers — Visual Art Show by library workers and artists Gretchen Weitemier, Lisa Day, Katie Garrett, and Guen Johnson 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Garden City Public Library, 6015 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Garden City — Boise Christmas Show — Find thousands of unique gifts, with over 300 vendors, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. 208-939-6426, 208-287-5650. expoidaho.com
Meridian — Bilingual Storytime: Spanish/English Families — Take the whole family to explore Hispanic culture through a fun-filled morning with games, crafts, stories, and food. 11:30 a.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org
Boise — December Youth Climate Strike — As part of a second wave of worldwide youth-led climate strikes, Boise youth will be taking to the Idaho Capital Steps once again. 12-3 p.m. Free. Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. (914) 491-9034. facebook.com
Boise — Bluegrass and Birds Concert and Dance to Benefit the World Center for Birds of Prey — Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for a full evening of music and conservation. Join bluegrass favorite Idyltime, and others. 6:30-11 p.m. Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. Ninth St., Boise. (208) 362-3716.
Meridian — Meridian Winter Lights Parade & Tree Lighting — Come out and celebrate the holidays with the Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Meridian. The Parade will begin at 6:30 pm and last approximately one hour. It will be followed by the lighting of Meridian’s Christmas tree in Generations Plaza. The main stage will be located near the intersection of Main & Idaho in downtown Meridian. Find complete details about these and other Christmas in Meridian events online at www.meridiancity.org/christmas. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Downtown Meridian, Main Street, Meridian. (208) 489-0531. meridiancity.org
Boise — IDAHO STEELHEADS VS. ALLEN AMERICANS — 7:10 p.m. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise. boxoffice.diamondticketing.com
Boise — BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY — ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT — Presented by the Department of Music at Boise State University. $10.00 Adult $8.00 Senior = Ages 60 and above $2.00 Student/Child = Children and Non BSU Students Ticketing fees will be added to each ticket. Boise State Univeristy Students, Faculty, Staff and Alumni are eligible for a FREE ticket. Valid ID must be presented — limit 1 FREE ticket per ID. FREE tickets available at Morrison Center Box Office only. Please purchase and/or pick up free tickets early, lines can be long on the night of the performance. 7:30 p.m. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise. morrisoncenter.com
Boise — Boise State Physics First Friday Astronomy Event — Join Boise State Physics to hear Dr. Gwen Barnes of University of Idaho Physics discuss mysteries of the Moon’s geology. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Boise State Education Building, 2133 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. (208) 426-3723. facebook.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Meridian — Breakfast With Santa — Enjoy a festive morning filled with breakfast, a fun holiday activity, and pictures with Santa. 7:30-9 a.m. $10. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. eventbrite.com
Eagle — Winter Holiday Quilt and Fiber Exhibit — Second annual Winter Holiday Quilt and Fiber Exhibit is a free family-friendly art show held in conjunction with Eagle Country Christmas. 12-5 p.m. Free. Eagle Senior Center, Winter Holiday Quilt and Fiber Exhibit, Eagle. facebook.com
Boise — 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl® — The 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming back to town. Put on your best holiday onesies, Santa suits, ugly sweaters, and elf costumes and get ready to crawl. 12-8 p.m. $16 — $20. Downtown Boise Area Bars, Downtown Boise Corridor, Boise. eventbrite.com
Boise — Boise State Broncos Mens Basketball vs. Colorado State Rams Mens Basketball — Sale Dates and Times 2 p.m. $10. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise. facebook.com
Meridian — Are You Down, Dog? Yoga Class — Join adoptable dogs at Meridian Canine Rescue for a one-hour yoga class on the first Saturday of every month. 5-6 p.m. $20. Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane, Ste. 100, Meridian. (208) 794-0944. eventbrite.com
Boise — Boise Classic Movies: The Muppett Christmas Carol — 7 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com
Boise — Meridian Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays Concert — With special guests Centennial High Choir. 7:30 p.m. $4.61 — $11.19. Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. eventbrite.com
Boise — 103.5 KISSMAS FIESTA — With MC Magic, Lil Rob and Akwid. 8 p.m. $45 — $150. Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St., Boise. bo.knittingfactory.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
Meridian — NNU Noel Concert — NOEL, The Department of Music’s annual Christmas program, is a special campus holiday tradition you won’t want to miss. Showtimes are Sunday at 3pm and 7pm! Tickets can be purchased at the door, online, or through the phone number provided. 3-5 p.m. $5 — $10. Northwest Nazarene University, Brandt Center, 623 S. University Boulevard Nampa, Meridian. (208) 467-8413. web.nnu.edu
Boise — Jingle Blades Boise Ice Show — Watch talented local performers hit the ice at the Boise Ice Show, with special guest Ashley Clark, U.S. PRO Open Champion. 5-7:30 p.m. $13 — $23. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. (208) 608-7647. centurylinkarenaboise.com
MONDAY, DEC. 9
Star — Overeaters Anonymous — Meetings take place in the Annex. Just drop in. 1-2 p.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
Meridian — Budding Artists — Children of all ages explore various artistic mediums, develop their artistic side and tap into their creative resources. 10-11 a.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org
Boise — Youth Arts Crawl — Four of Boise’s premiere arts organizations are excited to announce Boise’s First Annual Youth Arts Crawl. 5:30 p.m. $10 — $15. Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St., Boise. boiseartscrawl.ticketleap.com
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Middleton — Comic Book Club — Come explore the world of graphic novels with us! 2:30-3:30 p.m. Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell Street, Middleton. middleton.lili.org
Boise — Girls Who Code — Join our sisterhood of supportive peers and role models using computer science to change the world! ages 7-18 All are welcome 6:30-7:45 p.m. Free. Victory Branch, 10664 W Victory Rd, Boise. (208) 362-0181. adalib.org