Youth Climate Rally Boise 2019
Students from across the Treasure Valley participated in the strike on Friday, March 15, 2019. They will march on the capitol again on Dec. 6.

 Harrison Berry/Boise Weekly

TODAY

Garden City — Art Show by Library Workers — Visual Art Show by library workers and artists Gretchen Weitemier, Lisa Day, Katie Garrett, and Guen Johnson 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Garden City Public Library, 6015 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

Garden City — Boise Christmas Show — Find thousands of unique gifts, with over 300 vendors, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. 208-939-6426, 208-287-5650. expoidaho.com

Meridian — Bilingual Storytime: Spanish/English Families — Take the whole family to explore Hispanic culture through a fun-filled morning with games, crafts, stories, and food. 11:30 a.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org

Boise — December Youth Climate Strike — As part of a second wave of worldwide youth-led climate strikes, Boise youth will be taking to the Idaho Capital Steps once again. 12-3 p.m. Free. Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. (914) 491-9034. facebook.com

Boise — Bluegrass and Birds Concert and Dance to Benefit the World Center for Birds of Prey — Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for a full evening of music and conservation. Join bluegrass favorite Idyltime, and others. 6:30-11 p.m. Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. Ninth St., Boise. (208) 362-3716.

Meridian — Meridian Winter Lights Parade & Tree Lighting — Come out and celebrate the holidays with the Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Meridian. The Parade will begin at 6:30 pm and last approximately one hour. It will be followed by the lighting of Meridian’s Christmas tree in Generations Plaza. The main stage will be located near the intersection of Main & Idaho in downtown Meridian. Find complete details about these and other Christmas in Meridian events online at www.meridiancity.org/christmas. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Downtown Meridian, Main Street, Meridian. (208) 489-0531. meridiancity.org

Boise — IDAHO STEELHEADS VS. ALLEN AMERICANS — 7:10 p.m. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise. boxoffice.diamondticketing.com

Boise — BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY — ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT — Presented by the Department of Music at Boise State University. $10.00 Adult $8.00 Senior = Ages 60 and above $2.00 Student/Child = Children and Non BSU Students Ticketing fees will be added to each ticket. Boise State Univeristy Students, Faculty, Staff and Alumni are eligible for a FREE ticket. Valid ID must be presented — limit 1 FREE ticket per ID. FREE tickets available at Morrison Center Box Office only. Please purchase and/or pick up free tickets early, lines can be long on the night of the performance. 7:30 p.m. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise. morrisoncenter.com

Boise — Boise State Physics First Friday Astronomy Event — Join Boise State Physics to hear Dr. Gwen Barnes of University of Idaho Physics discuss mysteries of the Moon’s geology. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Boise State Education Building, 2133 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. (208) 426-3723. facebook.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Meridian — Breakfast With Santa — Enjoy a festive morning filled with breakfast, a fun holiday activity, and pictures with Santa. 7:30-9 a.m. $10. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. eventbrite.com

Eagle — Winter Holiday Quilt and Fiber Exhibit — Second annual Winter Holiday Quilt and Fiber Exhibit is a free family-friendly art show held in conjunction with Eagle Country Christmas. 12-5 p.m. Free. Eagle Senior Center, Winter Holiday Quilt and Fiber Exhibit, Eagle. facebook.com

Boise — 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl® — The 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming back to town. Put on your best holiday onesies, Santa suits, ugly sweaters, and elf costumes and get ready to crawl. 12-8 p.m. $16 — $20. Downtown Boise Area Bars, Downtown Boise Corridor, Boise. eventbrite.com

Boise — Boise State Broncos Mens Basketball vs. Colorado State Rams Mens Basketball — Sale Dates and Times 2 p.m. $10. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise. facebook.com

Meridian — Are You Down, Dog? Yoga Class — Join adoptable dogs at Meridian Canine Rescue for a one-hour yoga class on the first Saturday of every month. 5-6 p.m. $20. Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane, Ste. 100, Meridian. (208) 794-0944. eventbrite.com

Boise — Boise Classic Movies: The Muppett Christmas Carol — 7 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com

Boise — Meridian Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays Concert — With special guests Centennial High Choir. 7:30 p.m. $4.61 — $11.19. Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. eventbrite.com

Boise — 103.5 KISSMAS FIESTA — With MC Magic, Lil Rob and Akwid. 8 p.m. $45 — $150. Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St., Boise. bo.knittingfactory.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

Meridian — NNU Noel Concert — NOEL, The Department of Music’s annual Christmas program, is a special campus holiday tradition you won’t want to miss. Showtimes are Sunday at 3pm and 7pm! Tickets can be purchased at the door, online, or through the phone number provided. 3-5 p.m. $5 — $10. Northwest Nazarene University, Brandt Center, 623 S. University Boulevard Nampa, Meridian. (208) 467-8413. web.nnu.edu

Boise — Jingle Blades Boise Ice Show — Watch talented local performers hit the ice at the Boise Ice Show, with special guest Ashley Clark, U.S. PRO Open Champion. 5-7:30 p.m. $13 — $23. CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. (208) 608-7647. centurylinkarenaboise.com

MONDAY, DEC. 9

Star — Overeaters Anonymous — Meetings take place in the Annex. Just drop in. 1-2 p.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

Meridian — Budding Artists — Children of all ages explore various artistic mediums, develop their artistic side and tap into their creative resources. 10-11 a.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org

Boise — Youth Arts Crawl — Four of Boise’s premiere arts organizations are excited to announce Boise’s First Annual Youth Arts Crawl. 5:30 p.m. $10 — $15. Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St., Boise. boiseartscrawl.ticketleap.com

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Middleton — Comic Book Club — Come explore the world of graphic novels with us! 2:30-3:30 p.m. Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell Street, Middleton. middleton.lili.org

Boise — Girls Who Code — Join our sisterhood of supportive peers and role models using computer science to change the world! ages 7-18 All are welcome 6:30-7:45 p.m. Free. Victory Branch, 10664 W Victory Rd, Boise. (208) 362-0181. adalib.org

 

