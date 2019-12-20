TODAY
Boise — Idaho Veterans Show — Learn about the Idaho Veterans Wellness Center and see the impact art can have in the healing process for those who have served our nation. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. facebook.com
Boise — Christmas Banquet Boise — Free meal provided, let us serve you and your family a nice Christmas dinner. Come and join us as we serve those in our community who are hungry and looking for a hot meal this Christmas season. Our Christmas banquets will serve more than 2,000 meals, give away more than 1,500 food boxes, and make sure that nearly 3,000 children will have a gift under the tree. Thank you so much to our generous community who makes it possible to make a difference in the lives of hungry and homeless men, women and children across the Treasure Valley. To register for a Holiday Food Box and/or a meal at our banquet call (208)338-LIFE (5433). 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N 11th St, Boise. (208) 338-5433.
Meridian — Santa Photos — Mon-Sat 12pm-7pm, Sun 12pm-6pm 24th 10am-4pm See the Big Guy before the Big Day! Visit Santa in his cozy house this holiday season Monday-Saturday 12pm-7:00pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm. Santa takes a break daily to check on his reindeer from 3:30pm-4:00pm. December 24th hours: 10:00am-4:00pm (break from 12:30- 1pm and the line will be cut off at 3:00pm)
Star — Homeschool Huddle — Fridays at 2:00 pm (Annex) The first two Fridays will be an identical program called “Meet the Masters: Homeschool Art.” Families may choose which of the two Fridays to attend — pre-registration not required. The third Friday will have a STEM focus, and the fourth (and, if applicable, fifth) Friday will feature a variety of activities. 2-3 p.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org
Boise — Christmas Open Parlor at The Bishops’ House — Experience a traditional Victorian Parlor Christmas, with over 15 trees adorned with holiday finery, plus crafts and storytime for the kids. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $5. The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. (208) 342-3279. thebishopshouse.com
Nampa — Christmas Light Tour — Experience the beauty of Christmas through the sparkle of lights on the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Light Tour. 5:45-8 p.m. $6. Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa. (208) 468-5858. namparecreation.org
Boise — Ballet Idaho: The Nutcracker — Ballet Idaho’s beloved holiday classic, now with all new sets and costumes. 7:30 p.m. $36 — $65. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. facebook.com
Boise — Boise Classic Movies: Christmas Vacation — 9:30 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Boise — Open Soap Factory Saturdays — Our Planet Soap Co. Christmas gifts and factory clearance items available Saturdays Nov. 30-Dec. 21. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Our Planet Soap Co., 6165 W. Clinton St, Boise. (208) 841-4460. ourplanetsoap.com
Boise — Dog Tales — Therapy dogs provide a low stress and comfortable reading environment to kids to help improve their reading skills. Call 208-297-6700 to sign your child up for a 10-minute session with a friendly, registered therapy dog. All Ages Welcome! 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org
Boise — Cribbage Tournament — Join the quarterly cribbage tournament in the lobby at JUMP. This is a great time to meet fellow cribbage players in Boise. 2-4 p.m. Free. JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. (208) 639-6610. facebook.com
Boise — Zero FFestivus — Last Dash Holiday Grab for the Procrastinator! Enjoy craft beverages while shopping among multiple local artists. 5-8 p.m. Free. Free Spirits Lounge and Merc, 1011 S. Vista Ave., Boise. (208) 440-2412. facebook.com
Meridian — Seattle Goes South — 6 p.m. Free. Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho, Meridian. (208) 957-6442. facebook.com
Boise — BBP’s 2019 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway — Save the date for BBP’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. Check out the event on Facebook to see how you can get involved. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St., Boise. facebook.com
Boise — Yum Yum Comedy Hour: A Winter Wonderland Extravaganza — All ages are welcome at this family friendly comedy show. Lots of laughs and memories to be made, and don’t forget to bring your kazoo. 7 p.m. $10. Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. loungeboise.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Boise — Community Christmas Singalong — Come to this community event and get to know your neighbors while celebrating this festive time of the year! 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Veranda Senior Living at Barber Station, 3266 E Barber Valley Dr., Boise. (208) 616-1150.
Boise — Moody Jews: 3rd Annual Chanukah Dinner Party — Ticket includes a traditional Jewish vegetarian dinner buffet. 5:30 p.m. $33 — $43. Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. sapphireboise.com
Nampa — Chanukah Bash at Circustrix — Chanukah party and celebration with dinner, open jump, menorah lighting, prizes and more for all ages. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Circustrix, 1460 N. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. (208) 853-9200. jewishidaho.com
Boise — The Sidemen — 6 p.m. Free. Chandlers — Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood, Hotel 43, 981 West Grove Street, Boise. chandlersboise.com
Boise — Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza 14 — This event is hosted by Curtis and Jodi Stigers and features Boise’s finest local talent. 6:30 p.m. $50. Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. (208) 949-3285. sa1.seatadvisor.com
Boise — Make ‘em Blush Burlesque presents: Burrrrrlesque! — 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Pengilly Saloon, 513 West Main Street, Boise. (208) 345-6344. facebook.com
MONDAY, DEC. 23
Meridian — Story Time — Santa is sending some helpers to interact and read stories this Christmas season to the children at The Village at Meridian. There are two session to alleviate overload 11:30am and 12pm in the Village Cinema Lobby 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E Fairview Ave, Meridian. (208) 863-2499.
Middleton — School Aged Odyssey — Fun activities and challenges for ages 6 and up! 3:30-4:30 p.m. Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell Street, Middleton. middleton.lili.org
Meridian — Paws & Claus Pet Photos — Santa loves four legged friends! Be sure to bring your dogs and cats to visit with Santa every Monday from 4pm-7pm. 4-7 p.m. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E Fairview Ave, Meridian. (208) 863-2499. thevillageatmeridian.com