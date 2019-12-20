Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer with food, gifts
Elizabeth Case meets Santa for the first time at the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries annual Christmas Banquet in 2017. This year’s Christmas Banquet is Dec. 20 at Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N 11th St, Boise.

 Mara T. Stattner/For the IPT

TODAY

Boise — Idaho Veterans Show — Learn about the Idaho Veterans Wellness Center and see the impact art can have in the healing process for those who have served our nation. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. facebook.com

Boise — Christmas Banquet Boise — Free meal provided, let us serve you and your family a nice Christmas dinner. Come and join us as we serve those in our community who are hungry and looking for a hot meal this Christmas season. Our Christmas banquets will serve more than 2,000 meals, give away more than 1,500 food boxes, and make sure that nearly 3,000 children will have a gift under the tree. Thank you so much to our generous community who makes it possible to make a difference in the lives of hungry and homeless men, women and children across the Treasure Valley. To register for a Holiday Food Box and/or a meal at our banquet call (208)338-LIFE (5433). 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N 11th St, Boise. (208) 338-5433.

Meridian — Santa Photos — Mon-Sat 12pm-7pm, Sun 12pm-6pm 24th 10am-4pm See the Big Guy before the Big Day! Visit Santa in his cozy house this holiday season Monday-Saturday 12pm-7:00pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm. Santa takes a break daily to check on his reindeer from 3:30pm-4:00pm. December 24th hours: 10:00am-4:00pm (break from 12:30- 1pm and the line will be cut off at 3:00pm)

Star — Homeschool Huddle — Fridays at 2:00 pm (Annex) The first two Fridays will be an identical program called “Meet the Masters: Homeschool Art.” Families may choose which of the two Fridays to attend — pre-registration not required. The third Friday will have a STEM focus, and the fourth (and, if applicable, fifth) Friday will feature a variety of activities. 2-3 p.m. Star Branch Library, 10706 W State St, Star. adalib.org

Boise — Christmas Open Parlor at The Bishops’ House — Experience a traditional Victorian Parlor Christmas, with over 15 trees adorned with holiday finery, plus crafts and storytime for the kids. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $5. The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. (208) 342-3279. thebishopshouse.com

Nampa — Christmas Light Tour — Experience the beauty of Christmas through the sparkle of lights on the Nampa Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Light Tour. 5:45-8 p.m. $6. Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way, Nampa. (208) 468-5858. namparecreation.org

Boise — Ballet Idaho: The Nutcracker — Ballet Idaho’s beloved holiday classic, now with all new sets and costumes. 7:30 p.m. $36 — $65. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. facebook.com

Boise — Boise Classic Movies: Christmas Vacation — 9:30 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Boise — Open Soap Factory Saturdays — Our Planet Soap Co. Christmas gifts and factory clearance items available Saturdays Nov. 30-Dec. 21. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Our Planet Soap Co., 6165 W. Clinton St, Boise. (208) 841-4460. ourplanetsoap.com

Boise — Dog Tales — Therapy dogs provide a low stress and comfortable reading environment to kids to help improve their reading skills. Call 208-297-6700 to sign your child up for a 10-minute session with a friendly, registered therapy dog. All Ages Welcome! 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. adalib.org

Boise — Cribbage Tournament — Join the quarterly cribbage tournament in the lobby at JUMP. This is a great time to meet fellow cribbage players in Boise. 2-4 p.m. Free. JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. (208) 639-6610. facebook.com

Boise — Zero FFestivus — Last Dash Holiday Grab for the Procrastinator! Enjoy craft beverages while shopping among multiple local artists. 5-8 p.m. Free. Free Spirits Lounge and Merc, 1011 S. Vista Ave., Boise. (208) 440-2412. facebook.com

Meridian — Seattle Goes South — 6 p.m. Free. Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho, Meridian. (208) 957-6442. facebook.com

Boise — BBP’s 2019 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway — Save the date for BBP’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. Check out the event on Facebook to see how you can get involved. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St., Boise. facebook.com

Boise — Yum Yum Comedy Hour: A Winter Wonderland Extravaganza — All ages are welcome at this family friendly comedy show. Lots of laughs and memories to be made, and don’t forget to bring your kazoo. 7 p.m. $10. Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. loungeboise.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

Boise — Community Christmas Singalong — Come to this community event and get to know your neighbors while celebrating this festive time of the year! 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Veranda Senior Living at Barber Station, 3266 E Barber Valley Dr., Boise. (208) 616-1150.

Boise — Moody Jews: 3rd Annual Chanukah Dinner Party — Ticket includes a traditional Jewish vegetarian dinner buffet. 5:30 p.m. $33 — $43. Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. sapphireboise.com

Nampa — Chanukah Bash at Circustrix — Chanukah party and celebration with dinner, open jump, menorah lighting, prizes and more for all ages. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Circustrix, 1460 N. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. (208) 853-9200. jewishidaho.com

Boise — The Sidemen — 6 p.m. Free. Chandlers — Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood, Hotel 43, 981 West Grove Street, Boise. chandlersboise.com

Boise — Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza 14 — This event is hosted by Curtis and Jodi Stigers and features Boise’s finest local talent. 6:30 p.m. $50. Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. (208) 949-3285. sa1.seatadvisor.com

Boise — Make ‘em Blush Burlesque presents: Burrrrrlesque! — 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free. Pengilly Saloon, 513 West Main Street, Boise. (208) 345-6344. facebook.com

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Meridian — Story Time — Santa is sending some helpers to interact and read stories this Christmas season to the children at The Village at Meridian. There are two session to alleviate overload 11:30am and 12pm in the Village Cinema Lobby 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E Fairview Ave, Meridian. (208) 863-2499.

Middleton — School Aged Odyssey — Fun activities and challenges for ages 6 and up! 3:30-4:30 p.m. Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell Street, Middleton. middleton.lili.org

Meridian — Paws & Claus Pet Photos — Santa loves four legged friends! Be sure to bring your dogs and cats to visit with Santa every Monday from 4pm-7pm. 4-7 p.m. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E Fairview Ave, Meridian. (208) 863-2499. thevillageatmeridian.com

 

