TODAY
Boise — Women in American Impressionism — Boise Art Museum announces the presentation of three Impressionist masterworks from the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0 — $6. Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. boiseartmuseum.org
Meridian — Bilingual Storytime: Spanish/English Families — Take the whole family to explore Hispanic culture through a fun-filled morning with games, crafts, stories, and food. 11:30 a.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org
Boise — Chosen Weddings Show — Meet the Treasure Valley’s best wedding vendors at JUMP’s Pioneer Room. 1-6 p.m. $5. Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. facebook.com
Meridian — Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian — Ice Skating November 16th-January 26th (weather permitting)
Boise — Fine Art Photography — Fine-art photography by Mark Hardy, David Marr, and Nikki Russo is exhibited on first-floor gallery of the C.W. Moore building. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. C.W. Moore Building, 250 S. Fifth St., Boise. (208) 939-2632.
Boise — Winter Garden aGlow — View over 550,000 multi-colored lights on trees, rocks, gazebos, and other garden structures. 6-9 p.m. $8 — $12. Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. (208) 343-8649. idahobotanicalgarden.org
Boise — Blues Saviors — Featuring Tim “Too Slim” Langford. 7:30 p.m. $20 — $28. Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. sapphireboise.com
Boise — Dave Nudo Band — 8-11 p.m. Free. Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista, Boise. (949) 285-0989. facebook.com
Boise — HomeGrown Theatre presents LUNGS by Duncan Macmillan — The world is getting hotter, there’s unrest overseas—the seas themselves aren’t very calm—and one couple is thinking about having a child. LUNGS is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love. 8-9:30 p.m. $10 — $35. The Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 Bank Dr, Boise. (208) 410-8010. hgtboise.org
Boise — Chuck Smith Quartet — 8:30 p.m. Free. Chandlers — Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood, Hotel 43, 981 West Grove Street, Boise. chandlersboise.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Boise — Holiday Model Train Shows — Over 2,000 square feet of detailed model railroad, including mountains, canyons, extensive yards and lots of industries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Pioneer Building, 106 N. Sixth St., Boise. (415) 279-1162. oldboisemrc.org
Meridian — Clothing Exchange — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W Cherry Ln, Meridian. mld.org
Boise — Boise State Broncos Mens Basketball vs. CSUN Men’s Basketball — 4 p.m. $10. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise.
Boise — Scott Pemberton: Electric Power Trio — 7 p.m. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. eventbrite.com
Boise — Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — With Hand of Doom, and Power House. 8 p.m. $20 — $60. Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St., Boise. bo.knittingfactory.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Boise — The Sidemen — 6 p.m. Free. Chandlers — Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood, Hotel 43, 981 West Grove Street, Boise. chandlersboise.com
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Eagle — Curbside Christmas tree recycling — http://www.cityofeagle.org/calendar.aspx?EID=573 Eagle. cityofeagle.org
Garden City — Tween Zone — Play games, snack on treats, make crafts, and enjoy time with friends! For ages 9-12. 4-5 p.m. Free. Garden City Public Library, 6015 N Glenwood St., Garden City. (208) 472-2944.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Garden City — Noon New Year’s Eve Party — Make crafts, eat treats, and share a noon toast to the 2020 New Year. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Garden City Public Library, 6015 N Glenwood St., Garden City. (208) 472-2944.
Nampa — New Year’s Eve Party — New Year’s Eve Party Celebrate the start of our 100th anniversary in Nampa, Id. Featuring JR & the Stingrays Dec. 31st. 2019 8:30pm-12:30am 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $25 — $30. Nampa Elks Lodge, 1116 1st Street South, Nampa. (208) 466-1389.
Boise — Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party — A Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party! Don your best art deco or flapper outfits, dance and ring in the new year with style. No cover charge! 9-11:30 p.m. Free. Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W Main ST, Boise. facebook.com