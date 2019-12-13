TODAY
Meridian — Santa Photos — Visit Santa in his cozy house this holiday season. Call the Concierge at 208-501-8207 to get an update on line status. 12-7 p.m. Free. The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. (208) 863-2499. thevillageatmeridian.com
Meridian — Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian — Ice Skating November 16th-January 26th (weather permitting) Smooth ice provided by our Zamboni proudly sponsored by Larry H Miller Subaru! The only thing better on ice is a Subaru! HOURS: Mon-Fri 3-9pm Saturday 12-9pm Sunday 12-6pm
Boise — A Modern Yule Walk — Yule Walk will move through the Linen District with caroling led by Opera Idaho. Take the family and let the holiday mood sweep you away. 5-10 p.m. Free. Modern Hotel, 1314 W. Grove St., Boise. (208) 863-0216. themodernhotel.com
Meridian — Vision Board Workshop — Make 2020 the best year yet with 20/20 vision.Don’t miss this monthly workshop, “Utilizing intentional thoughts to manifest your dreams!” 6-8 p.m. $48 — $60. Candlewood Suites Business Conference Room, 1855 S. Silverstone Way, Meridian. journeywithintention.org
Boise — Idaho Regional Ballet: The Nutcracker — Idaho Regional Ballet presents The Nutcracker with guest artists courtesy of New York City Ballet. 7 p.m. $22 — $44. Boise State Special Events Center, 1800 University Drive, Boise. (208) 338-4633. idahoregionalballet.tix.com
Boise — A Very Spooky Christmas Comedy Showcase — It’s a very spooky Christmas comedy showcase! With spooky comedians Eric Larson & Beth Norton and Christmas comedians Jake Myers & Kat Lizarraga! Come celebrate the holiday season this Friday the 13th at the Regal Beaver! Hosted by Montana Burke, produced by Echo Capps. 8-9:30 p.m. $10. The Regal Beaver, 160 N 8th St, Boise.
Meridian — An Evening in December — Gather around the table and celebrate the Christmas seasons. Through music, caroling, a story for children, cookies & cider, and stories from Christmas’ past; “An Evening In December” is sure to fill your heart with joy and good cheer. We invite you to join us for “An Evening in December” on Friday, December 13 at 7 PM, Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 PM or Sunday, December 15 at 6:00 PM. This event is free and there is something for all ages.This is a ticketed event. Please register at the link below. http://valleyshepherd.org/tickets?fbclid=IwAR1ko1gB6u3vjXwmjTJIEC8Ut4D4koM-XHEcopWTx2HX7dkIxPwXP5T6y4w 7-9 p.m. Free. Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 150 W. Maestra, Meridian. (208) 888-2141. valleyshepherd.org
Boise — BLT: Annie — Little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. 8-10 p.m. $19 — $21. Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St., Boise. facebook.com
Nampa — Boise Philharmonic: Holiday Pops — Featuring the full Boise Phil and Master Chorale with guest conductor Charles Latshaw. 7:30 p.m. $28 — $57. Brandt Center at NNU, 707 Fern St., Nampa. boisephil.org
Meridian — Hogwarts Yule Ball — Put on your favorite wizard or muggle party outfit for a magical night as the library is transformed into Hogwarts. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Meridian — 2nd Annual Santa’s Coming to Town Christmas Bazaar at Kleiner — ~~Free Admission & Open to the Public!~~ 9am-3pm Saturday December 14th 2019 Center in the Park/Meridian Senior Center Address: 1920 N. Records Way Meridian, ID 83642 Come by & enjoy a Great Variety of Crafts & Crochet, Handmade, local & Custom, various artists, Wood Working, various gift ideas for all ages, beauty & health, sweet treats, Metal Works, great variety of Food Trucks on site, Free Scavenger hunt with prizes for the kid’s, Live Music on stage, Free Meet & Greet for the Kid’s with Santa & Trolls: Poppy & Branch, Paw Patrol: Marshall, Chase & Skye + More with this family friendly event located inside of Kleiner Park Meridian.
Meridian — Holiday Sports Card Show — Find great Christmas gifts for all the sports fans on your holiday list! 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Hampton Inn, 875 S Allen St, Meridian. (208) 338-3828. facebook.com
Meridian — Meridian Children’s Winterland Festival — Get the little ones caught up in the holiday spirit by attending the Children’s Winterland Festival on Saturday, December 14, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, at the Meridian Boys & Girls Club (911 N. Meridian Road). This festive event features Christmas-themed games, crafts, pictures with Santa, ornament making, trolley rides, and other fun activities. Admission is free with a cash or canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank. A park-n-ride shuttle will circulate from nearby Meridian City Hall. Presented by All American Insurance, Inc. and Meridian Parks and Recreation. Learn more online at www.meridiancity.org/christmas. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. (208) 888-3579. meridiancity.org
Kuna — Kuna Holiday Artist & Crafter Show — Are you looking for unique, local hand crafted items for those on your Christmas list? Then join us for the Kuna Holiday Artist & Crafter Show where you can enjoy browsing through a wide variety of wares ranging from edible gifts to photography, art to wood crafts, rustic items to jewelry, whimsical creations to crocheted items & so much more! 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Kuna Community Hall, 360 Main Street, Kuna. (208) 387-7726. facebook.com
Meridian — Adoption Event at PetSmart — Are you looking for a new fuzzy family member to spend the holidays? Green Heart Rescue has several senior dogs looking to spend their holiday with a family to call their own! Meet the available senior dogs of Green Heart Rescue at our monthly PetSmart event that takes place the second Saturday every month from 11 am to 3 pm. Green Heart Rescue is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide safe, loving homes for senior dogs, dogs with special needs and hospice care dogs. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. PetSmart, 1220 N Eagle Rd., Meridian.
Meridian — Pokemon Tournament — Kids ages 8 and up, do you have what it takes to become the Pokémon master? Find out at the library’s Pokémon Trading Card Game Tournament. 1-4 p.m. Free. Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. (208) 888-4451. mld.org
Boise — Boise Classic Movies: Home Alone — 3:30 p.m. $9 — $11. The Egyptian Theatre, 700 West Main Street, Boise. boiseclassicmovies.com
Boise — Boise State Broncos Mens Basketball vs. Alabama State Hornets Mens Basketball — Sale Dates and Times: Public Onsale : Thu, 24 Oct 2019 at 09:00 AM 4 p.m. $10. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise. facebook.com