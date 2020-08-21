MERIDIAN — Around 30 people protested mandatory mask wearing Friday outside the Boise Co-op in Meridian, targeting the business after a woman was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.
Village at Meridian security asked the group to move to a public sidewalk next to the store because they stood on private property, but demonstrators refused, even after security officers warned them police would be called. Three Meridian Police officers responded and after about 30 minutes convinced the group to move.
This is the first time anti-mask protests have reached the Village, the outdoor mall’s General Manager Hugh Crawford said, but police did respond to a related call earlier this week. Lorina Gardner, the protest’s organizer, was refused service for not wearing a mask at the Co-op on Aug. 16, and after leaving the store, she returned to confront employees, claiming an exemption from Central District Health's mask mandate due to a medical condition.
In a video Gardner posted to social media, two police officers asked her to leave the store after they were called by Co-op staff. She left after about 8 minutes in the store. She and a store manager seemed to disagree on whether she told him during their first interaction that she had a medical condition that a face covering could aggravate. The Co-op declined to comment on the details of the incident.
Police and Crawford emphasized that they were enforcing trespassing laws, not the health district’s mask mandate.
“We appreciate their opinion, and that’s not why they were asked to move,” Crawford said. “They were asked to move just because we don’t allow any protesting on private property.”
Earlier this year, a Meridian woman asked to be arrested by police after they told her she could not use a closed park playground. Police on Friday tried to avoid a similar situation, telling Village management and protestors that they didn’t want things to “escalate” or become “a big thing.”