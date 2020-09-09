Meridian City Council voiced support for renewable energy last week, unanimously passing a non-binding resolution stating council’s preference for clean energy.
The resolution backs Idaho Power’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045, resolving “that where economically and functionally viable, the City of Meridian will explore and implement policies that will support the transition toward clean and renewable energy use and maximize energy conservation.” It goes on to say that Mayor Robert Simison and council members will prioritize environmental stewardship in decision making.
“What I like about this resolution is it’s setting an intention especially at a city council level to lead by example in our city supporting responsible use of our resources, environmental stewardship and making smart investments in economically viable clean technologies that we develop here at home can benefit our whole community,” said Councilwoman Liz Strader, who proposed the bill.
Councilmen Joe Borton and Luke Cavener also spoke on the resolution, thanking Strader for her work. Cavener praised the resolution’s capacity for “incremental progress” after a plank was removed following budget hearing discussions that would have established a committee dedicated to clean energy solutions.
Simison also showed his support.
“I don’t get to vote, but ‘aye’ as well,” he said after a string of affirmative votes from the council.
Simison also mentioned the Meridian Fire Department’s recent steps toward sustainability. The department secured a grant to buy a hybrid ladder truck, which Fire Chief Mark Neimeyer said will boost fuel efficiency from three miles per gallon to seven.
“It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s an incremental change, certainly that we’re excited about,” he said.