Meridian City Council appears poised to approve the city’s second-ever strategic plan Dec. 22.
As the city’s first strategic plan sunsets at the end of this year, Mayor Robert Simison plans to bring a resolution to the council next week requesting approval of a restructured, reformatted plan to replace the one he worked on as then-Mayor Tammy de Weerd’s chief of staff in 2015. The new plan has attracted support from council members and Simison’s office in public meetings over the last few weeks, with limited criticism.
The city council has complimented improvements the proposed plan has made on the 2016-2020 version. The incoming plan is likely to have six focus areas, adding a “vibrant, sustainable community” category absent from the past plan while removing an “arts, culture and recreation” pillar. The plan will also add on a “transportation and infrastructure” focus, one Councilman Joe Borton flagged during the council’s Tuesday meeting.
“It references really funding transportation improvements or trying to do so with city dollars. ACHD’s (Ada County Highway District) got over $10 million in foregone” taxes, Borton said. “They've elected year after year to not fund transportation, but it’s squarely in their purview.”
He said he wanted to publicly condemn using city money on county-operated roads before city staff begin lauching transportation initiatives in the spring based on the plan; he noted he was not "seeking any changes to the plan itself."
In crafting the plan, staff talked with ACHD; Ada County; the West Ada School District; the Meridian Chamber of Commerce; the Meridian Downtown Businesses Association; the Meridian Library District; and the Meridian Development Corporation the city’s urban renewal agency, according to Vincent Koontz, strategic performance analyst for the city.
Though Councilman Luke Cavener lauded the new plan’s improvements, he argued the private sector should have been involved earlier in the planning process, especially large-scale employers like St. Luke’s Health Systems and Blue Cross of Idaho.
“Our community is more than just government. If we’re going to develop a community plan, we need to involve members at all levels,” Cavener said by phone Wednesday.
Koontz responded, “My intent was to engage with some of those providers,” but do so in the spring as the city develops economic vibrancy goals and specific initiatives to fill out the plan.
Despite one point of criticism, Cavener sees the new plan as a step forward.
“I think the previous strategic plan was the city’s first go at it,” Cavener said. “What really resulted was, in my opinion, a largely mayor’s-office-operation plan. The previous plan didn’t involve a lot of our community … or city council input.”
Simison said the plan captures community input about the city's direction.
“Hopefully we can have your support next week for those who will be present for that opportunity," he said.