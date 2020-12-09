Forced by a new state law to elect city council members by geographic districts rather than via at-large voting, Meridian officials are discussing changes to state and city code that would clarify how districting will occur.
The Idaho Legislature this year passed a law requiring cities with over 100,000 residents in the last decennial Census to elect council members by geographic district. Though bill sponsor Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, at the time said the law targeted Boise’s North End-dominated council, which represents 240,380 residents, Meridian (119,350) and Nampa (106,860) will likely have to draw new districts too, since both have over 100,000 residents based on Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho estimates from April this year. But the new requirement left ambiguity in how the new districts will be drawn, what will happen to sitting council members living in the same district and how staggered council elections will be handled, prompting legal concerns from cities. That’s caused key players in Meridian to discuss a draft bill backed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, which if passed, would direct cities’ districting processes.
The bill would order cities required to district to:
- Establish a committee to draw new district lines.
- Allow cities to wait to district until 2022 when precinct-level population counts by the Census will be finalized.
- Let sitting council members finish out their terms, even if they don’t live in the geographic area associated with their seat.
- Create districts with population sizes within 10% of one another – the level of variance allowed isn’t quantified in Idaho code now.
- “Districts must be compact,” and can’t be “shoe string districts.” They also can’t be drawn to benefit incumbents. These additions seek to prevent gerrymandering, where district lines are drawn to strategically benefit or disenfranchise a group or party.
The draft proposal doesn’t say who will appoint members to the independent districting committee, though a parallel ordinance Meridian has drafted would have the mayor appoint committee members. That resolution would also dictate six districts be created to maintain six seats on Meridian’s city council, make changes ahead of the 2021 council election rather than waiting until 2022 and mandate that one district be south of I-84, one be north of Ustick Road, one west of Meridian Road and one east of Meridian road.
Meridian’s anticipatory talks come after Simison earlier this year voiced support for geographic districting, but also after public records revealed frustration among Boise officials who were considering a lawsuit over state lawmakers’ directive, the Idaho Press reported.
Boise and its City Attorney have been involved in discussing how districting will roll out, Meridian City Attorney Bill Nary said.
“Boise has focused a lot of their attention on trying to move this to ‘22 because they want to have more time for process,” Nary said. Though Nampa will likely have to district, too, the city is in between attorneys and “hasn’t been very engaged in this discussion so far.”
PROCESS
Meridian is looking to state lawmakers for guidance on how to district, still wary that taking an independent approach could make the city legally vulnerable.
“There were some bugs in the system. They didn’t have a very clear direction in the code on how to create the districts,” Nary said. “One concern in our discussion” between the city of Boise, the Idaho Attorney General’s office and Sen. Winder “was, without guidance, you’re more likely to get sued because you’re going to do it differently than somebody else. There’s nothing in the code that tells you how to do it.”
After talking with Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, Nary agreed the mayor should appoint members of the city’s districting committee.
Nary said, “The mayor should always be considered to be as neutral as possible because the mayor doesn’t have a dog in the fight. The mayor is elected by the entire city regardless, so where the districts are in theory should make less difference to the mayor than it should to a council member.
Though Meridian’s mayor, like its council, are nonpartisan, Councilwoman Jessica Perreault multiple times worried involving an elected official in picking committee members would politicize the process.
“I just see so many potential challenges with this becoming politicized, and not necessarily this next term or the term after. But in 10 years, I feel like this could have really impactful long-term effects that we may not even yet realize,” Perreault said.
Once selected, the committee would draw a district map, which would require approval from Meridian City Council.
It was at first unclear whether cities would have up-to-date data to district in 2021, though fears initial Census data’s April 2021 release would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic have subsided, the Ada County Clerk’s office reportedly told Nary. That would give Meridian the choice to either create districts next year before Council President Treg Bernt and councilmen Luke Cavener and and Joe Borton face reelection if they seek it; or, the city can wait until 2022, a year before the other three council members are on the ballot, assuming the legislature allows the process to be delayed a year.
It’s still unclear whether the Legislature will modify or even vote on Winder’s proposal which would allow the delay, Nary said, though Winder is "comfortable with" the proposal. Other lawmakers have alternative drafts in the works.
Though districting may force a shakeup of council leadership, Meridian council is more geographically diverse than Boise’s, in which five of six members reside in the North or East End of the city. In Meridian, two council members live in northwest Meridian, two live west of the city-center, one lives just east of the city center and one lives in south Meridian, Idaho Press reported.
Meridian City Council plans to take up the matter again in March, when the Legislature may have further clarified Section 50-707A of code where the districting law is housed.