Drivers in Meridian may soon face a $15 fine if they park within 10 feet on either side of a mailbox.
Meridian City Council on Tuesday discussed a potential ordinance to align city code with that of neighboring cities, making it illegal to park in front of boxes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on mail delivery days. Councilman Treg Bernt said, “Most thought that this was something we already looked at,” but state and city code don’t explicitly prohibit the practice.
Meridian Police receive few complaints about obstructed boxes, but because the United States States Postal Service won’t deliver mail to boxes carriers can’t access from their trucks, residents with disabilities or limited transportation sometimes face added challenges when they don’t receive their mail. Still, council members worry enforcing an ordinance could squeeze already limited on-street parking, particularly in subdivisions where townhomes and houses are closely packed.
Though absent from council’s meeting, Councilman Joe Borton was “the impetus” for the discussion, Mayor Robert Simison said.
City Code Enforcement Supervisor Lacy Ooi said Borton “had been made aware that some senior citizens were not having mail delivered by the USPS, including the delivery of prescription medications.”
The city only receives one or two complaints about the issue a month, Ooi said, but she suspects those numbers don’t reflect the problem's scale since the city tells people it can’t punish drivers for the offense.
Nampa, Kuna and Caldwell have adopted similar ordinances. In those cities, cars are not ticketed for violations on Sundays or holidays when mail isn’t delivered, a norm Meridian officials say they plan to follow.
Council members questioned why a 20-foot gap in total must be left for delivery trucks, saying they were concerned it would cramp on-street parking.
“This typically happens in the same neighborhoods where mailboxes are close together,” Councilwoman Jessica Perrault said.
Ooi said delivery trucks take up most of that space, stretching an average of 14.5 feet, and the same 10 feet are supposed to be left on either side of trash and recycling bins on pick-up days, City Attorney Bill Nary said.
Ooi suggested the city give violators a warning on their first infraction, and begin ticketing after that. An addition to code will be run by city staff before a potential resolution comes forward.