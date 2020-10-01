The city of Meridian is offering grants of up to $10,000 to local small businesses through Dec. 30.
Those grants will be sourced from the Municipal Small Business Grant program, which was created to award up to $1 million in federal relief money allocated to Meridian.
Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying small businesses, which must have incurred COVID-19 related expenses between June 20 and Dec. 30 to receive aid. Businesses aren’t eligible if they’ve already received state or federal aid from the CARES Act — which is paying for the new grant program — during that roughly six-month period.
After two weeks, businesses with 101-250 employees will be eligible to apply starting Oct. 14, and those with 251-500 employees can apply starting Oct. 28.
There are only 15 or so businesses in Meridian with more than 250 employees, Miles said. Those with over 500 employees are ineligible for the program.
The $1 million cap placed on the program would use up around 28% of Meridian’s remaining CARES Act money. The city last month got state approval to use the $1 million for this grant program, with a state recommendation that businesses can't use the grants for payroll expenses.
The city took that advice, limiting the grant's use to personal protective equipment, rent and mortgage payments and related expenses.
Mayor Simison said the city is taking a “cautious” approach in spending CARES Act funds in case unexpected needs crop up over the next few months. Still, he says this is a crucial time to provide aid to the business community.
“It is a way to help some of our businesses through what could be some even rougher times as we come into before and up to the holiday season,” he said.
Meridian Chamber of Commerce CEO Sean Evans said last week that the holiday season is especially key for local sellers, because it’s the time of year when they usually see annual losses turn into profits.
Meridian joins neighbors Nampa, Boise and Kuna in either applying for or implementing similar grant programs.