Soon to be under construction, Ada County’s second driver’s license office is expected to open near downtown Meridian in the fall of 2021.
The Ada County Sheriff’s office announced last week construction would soon begin on the new office at 700 S. Progressive Ave. in Meridian.
“There has been a lot of talk about long wait times at our Driver’s License office in Boise over the past two years — and an oft heard wish for a second location somewhere in western Ada County to help alleviate the crowds at our Benjamin Lane office and reduce travel for many of our citizens,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The wish is granted.”
The office is a few blocks north of the Meridian Road exit at Interstate 84, just north of WinCo. Construction is scheduled to be done by the end of the summer.
The Sheriff’s office has been pushing for another license office for years, and in 2019, the Ada County Commission budgeted $500,000 to fund the project. Last winter, it announced its second location would be built in Meridian.
The new office will hold 16 customer service windows and 16 testing window. The sheriff’s office said, “We estimate, if all goes well, it should be open by fall 2021.”