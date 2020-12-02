After state lawmakers on an interim property tax committee last month backed three proposals to curtail or oversee local government spending, some Meridian City Council members and city officials are questioning the panel’s recommendations.
At the council’s Nov. 24 meeting, a quarterly finance report flowed into a discussion of state lawmakers’ recent dialogue and actions around property tax reform. Those talks came five days after lawmakers took early steps toward restricting municipalities’ taxing and spending power statewide.
Councilwoman Liz Strader said, “We don’t often see members of the legislature attend these meetings or discuss property taxes with us. We’re a debt-free city. We save before we spend and we’re planning in 10-year increments.”
She voiced her intention to share details on the city’s tax sources with local legislators, “particularly in light of the property tax working group’s proposals that seem very ill-conceived in my opinion.”
The Idaho Legislature’s Property Tax & Revenue Expenditures Interim Committee passed three recommendations at its Nov. 19 meeting, the Idaho Press reported:
- Limit local government property tax budget increases, including those due to new construction, to 4% unless more than two-thirds of voters approve a higher rate. Limit budgets by tying growth to the consumer price index.
- Sharply restrict local governments, including cities, from building up budget reserves or rainy day funds, even if they’re saving up for a looming major cost.
- Collect and publish local government budget and spending numbers online.
Only those three recommendations were listed on the committee’s last meeting agenda of the year, leaving out an array of members’ proposals like raising the homeowner’s exemption and authorizing higher education, community colleges and public schools to collect impact fees, which are levied once on new construction to help services catch up with growth.
Local school districts, including West Ada and Kuna, in past years have unsuccessfully pushed for statewide reform to allow school districts to collect impact fees. City of Meridian Chief Financial Officer Todd Lavoie hoped aloud the legislature would still authorize schools to do so this year, in spite of the committee's move.
Councilman Luke Cavener asked Lavoie to weigh in on the committee’s desire to limit cities’ rainy-day funds and advice that municipalities bond for large capital projects.
“This is 180 degrees from the philosophical view of previous mayors and councils,” Cavener said.
Lavoie said, “Do I believe taking debt is a good thing for our taxpayers? I would say no because that only adds interest.”
He argued unpredictable interest rates could pass expenses on to future taxpayers, but acknowledged rates are currently low.
“I don’t think it would help the taxpayers at all,” Lavoie said.
At the legislative committee meeting, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, cast doubt on cities’ need to build large rainy day funds to fund upcoming projects like building new fire stations.
At the council meeting, Strader said, “I’m looking at a city that’s trying to build two fire stations and a police station. … It feels like maybe an opportune time to have that dialogue” on city needs with the Legislature.
Mayor Robert Simison encouraged council members to reach out to legislators with their concerns.
Reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed.