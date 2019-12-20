MERIDIAN — The Meridian Chamber of Commerce has a new president and CEO.
Sean Evans, a former newspaper publisher and current president and CEO of the nonprofit Junior Achievement of Idaho, will lead the chamber starting Jan. 2, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce Board announced Tuesday.
"I'm very excited to be able to work with the current chamber board, the city leaders of Meridian and represent the business community and the membership of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce — and continue to position Meridian as a vibrant, exciting community of Idaho," Evans said in a recent phone interview.
Evans, 49, replaces former CEO Richard Bonney, who stepped down in October to pursue another job opportunity in Texas. Bonney was the chamber's CEO since 2017.
The chamber's board of directors selected Evans after a multi-stage candidate review and interview process, according to a news release.
“After an extensive search for a new leader for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to have selected Sean Evans,” said Cheryl Parker-Adams, chair of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, in the release. “Sean has an energetic leadership style; this combined with experience in non-profit and for-profit management positions makes Sean uniquely qualified to lead the Meridian Chamber."
Evans has lived in Meridian about a decade. He moved to Idaho from Oklahoma in 2009 to work as publisher and vice president of the Idaho Business Review, a local business publication.
"I really, thoroughly enjoyed working with the business community here in Idaho," Evans said. "Idaho became our new home."
Evans worked for more than two decades in the publishing industry — first as publisher of newspapers in Oklahoma and Arkansas, then for five years with the Idaho Business Review and finally as advertising director with the Idaho Press and Meridian Press.
He also spent a year as advertising and sales director for the Idaho Stampede, a former semi-professional basketball team, before the team relocated to Utah.
For more than three years, Evans has led Junior Achievement of Idaho. The organization's mission is to provide Idaho students with financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial programs, Evans said. Volunteers from the business community deliver the programs in schools, he said.
Evans said the chamber has "made some great strides over the last couple years." The organization has more than 640 members.
"The organization is business-friendly, it's community-connected, (it's) family focused," he said. "The chamber still serves a lot of small business organizations within its membership."
Meridian is well-positioned to attract more business, Evans said. The city's population is booming, it's centrally located in the Treasure Valley and it boasts a business-friendly climate, he said.
Evans said, as CEO, he hopes to "enhance the chamber profile," boost membership and create educational opportunities for its members.
"We're going to create more opportunities for businesses to get involved through events that help improve their employees' opportunities to learn, to be educated," he said. "And (we will) continue to increase chamber membership and engagement, finding ways to get the business community involved."