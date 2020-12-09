While many Meridian residents are physically isolated from family and friends this holiday season, a new virtual caroling event is underway, part of an effort to connect locals in celebrating from a distance this year.
While Meridian businesses would typically share food and laughs at their annual holiday luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce during December, this year, they’re teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and KBOI to combine voiceovers of locals singing holiday carols to create choir-like renditions of "'Tis the Season” and “Let Heaven and Nature Sing.” Those voices will be compiled to form multiple versions of both songs, overlaying 30 or so voices on each track to allow for high participation.
“We’re encouraging people to go online and follow instructions to add your own voice to our Christmas carol,” chamber CEO Sean Evans said.
Evans expects around 10 or 15 tracks to be created. He also hopes businesses will use the event as a chance to participate and promote themselves amid pandemic-induced financial challenges.
“There are so many of our events that have had to adapt, move online or be canceled altogether,” he said. “We can’t get together, so we’re going to do this ‘2020 style.’”
To find instructions on how to participate, residents can visit the Meridian Chamber of Commerce’s website, meridianchamber.org.