Pleased to meet you good people of Idaho. I go by the name Watson and I am 8 years old. My name may sound familiar, but I am not affiliated with anyone named Sherlock Holmes. Although I do love a good adventure filled with mystery ... which is basically my current predicament.
You see, I am on the search to find a forever family of my very own! I can be a little shy at first, but once I get to know and trust you I let my walls down an become a very affectionate loving boy. It doesn’t take me too long to investigate and decide if we’re going to be best friends. I am a boy who knows exactly what he wants and I must say that I do prefer to be the very center of attention in the home. I mean ... I guess I could share my forever home with another dog, but proper introductions would be very important.
I might add that I do not like the company of cats, as I have decided that I strongly dislike them.
I am house-trained and crate-trained. My food and my toys are pretty precious to me, so I hope my forever family understands that I can tend to guard them at times and allow me my space when I am eating or chewing my toys.
I hope the mystery of the case of my forever family is solved soon and that I get to have a warm snuggly bed of my own. If you’re interested in meeting me please come down to Meridian Canine Rescue during their available hours and bring all members of the family including other dogs for a meet and greet.