How can you resist my sweet face, my teeny paws, or these amazing ears of mine? Hi, I’m Sedona, and I’m putting myself out there in hopes to find my forever family.
I’m 6 years old, and I weigh a whopping 13 pounds. I’m named after the beautiful city of Sedona, AZ. I’m a sweet girl who does well with cats, dogs and kids. I would prefer a nice quiet home where I can snuggle up in all the blankets and take a nice long nap.
I can tend to be a little shy at times and prefer that you let me set the pace when building our relationship. I like to take things nice and slow, but once I warm up I’m a very loving and affectionate companion, like I mentioned earlier about preferring a nice quiet home.
I tend to be a little more anxious with big, loud, scary noises, or fast movements. I often seek the comfort of my hoomans and like to be right by their side most of the time. I sometimes hide from guests initially, but once I’m warmed up, I might come around to be loved on.
So I guess this is where I have to talk about being housetrained. I need a little extra time and support in this department and would love a human who has the patience to help me learn where it’s appropriate for me to do my business. The word on the street is that research shows that positive reinforcement / reward-based training methods can improve the bond between owners and their canine companions. I’d love to bond with you while I learn and I’m a pretty smart girl if I do say so myself. Please take a chance on me and help me find my person.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our adoption processes have changed. If you have questions about this dog or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. We kindly ask that you review the website and read the dog’s bio before contacting us, as the answers to most questions can be found online: meridianrescue.org/our-dogs/#adopt. Thank you!