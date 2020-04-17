Everyone meet Nyah!
She is 3 years old and is very loving. She would love to sit on your lap and cuddle with you all day (once she gets to know you, anyway). She is affectionate, responsive and enjoys making her people happy.
Nyah has had some training in agility and loves it! She would really love to find a family that can spend some time with her and teach her more agility because she is successful at it.
When meeting new people Nyah is very timid. She needs time to get to know you and responds best when introductions are taken slowly. She is shy with strangers, and is easily overwhelmed in new situations. Cats sometimes scare Nyah, but she likes them. She will let them rub on her and she would like to make friends and play chase with them.
She has done well with other dogs in the past. If her future home had a cat or another dog, that would be okay with her. A home with no children is preferable for Nyah.
This girl likes to have fun. She likes to carry her food dish in her mouth. She also carries balls and toys around in her mouth. She likes to play with toys and enjoys many different kinds. Nyah has a perfect little happy dance that she does when she sees you. Her face lights up and she is so excited that she prances around in a dancing fashion. How cute is that?
If you think you could be Nyah’s forever family, please email Meridian Canine Rescue at adopt@meridianrescue.org to set up a meet-and-greet appointment.