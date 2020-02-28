Yo yo yo, my name is Mae! Let’s go climb a tree today. I like to sniff and I like to play! MCR is a great place to be, but a forever home I would love to see. Your average dog, I am not. I’m ready for adventure on the spot! I can cuddle and lay around all day, until you say it’s time to play. I’m a working dog through and through. And will sometimes even serenade you. If there is a scent, I’ll pick it up. So hold on tight while we track that pup! I’m ready to be on your team. Together we can conquer anything! Watch out world cuz here I come! Mae is 3 years old, good with other dogs, good with older children, is house trained, and crate trained. If you’re interested in meeting Mae, please call MCR at 208-794-0944 or email adopt@meridianrescue.org to make an appointment.