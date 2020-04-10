Hi! My name is Mae.
If you like treats and jogging in the rain … If you’re not into squirrels; if you have half a brain … If you like doggy kisses at midnight in the comfort of your home, I’m the dog that you’ve looked for, come to MCR and help me escape.
No, seriously, I am a super sweet girl that loves people. It sometimes takes me a bit to warm up to new people, especially men, but once I do, I can’t get enough! I would make a great jogging companion and have a natural tendency to drop into pace with you at a run. I have had to run a rough road the last couple of years, and could really use someone to love me and give me lots of exercise and attention (and treats, don’t forget treats).
My human friends here at MCR think I am pretty special and really want me to find my forever humans. I am good with older dog savvy kids. I do well with other dogs, although, like people, it takes me a little bit to warm up to new dogs at first but then it’s play, play, play for me! I am house and crate trained, I know all my obedience cues, and can do a few tricks like shake, high-five and will even take a bow for you afterwards.
Please come and see me at MCR and be prepared to be amazed by my award-winning personality.
If you’re interested in meeting Mae, please email adopt@meridianrescue.org to make an appointment.