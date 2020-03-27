Hi! I’m Daisy!
As you can see I’m a very pretty girl. I am 7 years old and have lived in the same home since I was just a little puppy. My owner recently became very ill and could no longer care for me the way they used to. They knew my friends at Meridian Canine Rescue could help me find the best forever home, so here I am on the search for a forever family to settle down and spend my days with!
I’m the sweetest goodest girl and I know all my pals can vouch for me. I am house- and crate-trained and know my basic obedience commands (sit, stay, come, kennel), plus I will shake your hand and play fetch with you! I prefer to be the only pet in the home, but that doesn’t mean I can’t make cat and dog friends in other social situations. I am also good with kids and would be happiest with older dog-savvy kids or teenagers.
My favorite activities include sun bathing, getting back scratchies, giving smooches ... the list goes on. I used to go on regular outings and adventures, but I am just as happy snuggling on the couch, watching TV. I am afraid of loud noises and fireworks, so I may need a little extra love when things get noisy. I tend to be a bit bashful with strangers at first, but as soon as I warm up to you, I’m sweet as can be and will be your best pal!
In following the CDC recommendations to keep my future forever family safe my Meridian Canine Rescue family says you can come meet me all by yourselves (and don’t forget to bring any fur brothers and sisters I may gain as well!). Please email adopt@meridianrescue.org to schedule a meet-and-greet appointment.
And just think, what a great time to get to know each other! Something positive to offset being homebound.
See you soon!