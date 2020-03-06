Hi ya’ll! My name is Boomer and despite my name, I am not an “OK Boomer.” Actually, I am an 8-month-old puppy who is active and eager to learn. Although I am a little shy at first, especially of men, I absolutely adore people and would gladly be your new best friend!
In my previous home I lived with kids 12 years and up, and I loved them. I’m always eager to make new dog friends, though I have never lived with another dog. As for cats, I’m not so sure. There were none in my last home, but I’m willing to meet them and see if we get along.
Oh! And in addition to just being absolutely perfect, I am also crate-trained and house trained! The Rescue is nice and all and I get plenty of kisses here, but I would so love a home of my own. Maybe a family to take me out hiking and exploring ... could that be you?
If you are interested in meeting Boomer, bring the family and your furry friends down to Meridian Canine Rescue to meet him!