The Meridian City Council approved a new urban renewal district downtown and expanded another, as part of a push to develop the area.
The goal of urban renewal is to encourage development in deteriorated areas. When the government creates an urban renewal district, tax rates are frozen for properties in the district for a period of time. Increases in property tax revenue go towards infrastructure improvements.
“We want to have a downtown that’s a hub of commercial activity, and kind of a regional draw,” City Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said. “You’ve got a lot of infrastructure needs when you have an older downtown area.”
In 2002, Meridian established the Meridian Revitalization District, which will end in 2026. Once it ends, tax rates are unfrozen.
The new Northern Gateway District includes 133 parcels once categorized as part of the original 2002 district and 17 parcels that were not previously in a district.
Another district, the Union District, was approved in 2020 with 16 acres from a previous district. The Union District spans two city blocks and includes the Union 93 project, a mixed-use development downtown.
The council on Tuesday approved adding 11 parcels within the boundaries of the 2002 district.
The Northern Gateway and Union districts will help keep development going even as the 2002 district is set to end in 2026, Hoaglun said. In addition, the districts will expand farther past the downtown Meridian core, he said.
“That will help expand that urban renewal footprint,” Hoaglun said. “We had to go through a process. We hired a consultant ... It’s an eligibility process that we had to go through.”
Meridian Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Sean Evans said the chamber is in support of the districts.
“The Union District ... includes areas that have some buildings in it that are 50-60 years old. They’re looking to redevelop that area, make them more appealing for merchants,” Evans said. “The Northern Gateway district really is looking at trying to develop and give us a larger downtown.”
Urban renewal districts have brought change to downtown Meridian, Evans said.
“The Old Town Lofts projects, that took down some buildings that were really old, that weren’t fully utilized,” he said. “The Union 93 Project. That was vacant lots, right there along the railway for years, decades.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.