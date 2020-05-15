With the end of the annual Idaho Gives campaign ending, we, the staff and volunteers of Meridian Canine Rescue, would like to share our most heartfelt, sincere gratitude for your support and contributions. Our organization is almost solely based on donations from our community; without each and every one of you, there would be no Meridian Canine Rescue.
This year we raised over $18,000, always needed but so imperative this year with the unforeseen and unimaginable circumstances we all find ourselves in.
From our sponsors B&B Steel Erectors, MWI Animal Health-AmerisourceBergen and United Metals Recycling to the over 300 individual donors and folks creating fundraisers, THANK YOU! There are not enough words to express our appreciation for your generosity.
We will use the funds for the benefit of our Dog Care Program. This program allows us to create the individual, specialized care to create a low-stress housing environment, and provide excellent medical care to the dogs we love and provide for. At MCR we do not ‘shy away’ from the more trouble pups that come our way; we focus on a ‘no dog left behind’ mentality to the best of our ability. From onsite trainers to an amazing team of foster families and volunteers, we love our dogs and your support shows that you do too.
So, thank Treasure Valley and beyond; thank you for allowing us to continue our passion!