Howdy everybody, I’m Rocky Rolo, pleased to meet ‘cha.
I’m 2 years old and looking for my forever family with the help of my new friends at Meridian Canine Rescue! They told me I am very handsome and I’d have to agree!
Anyways, a little bit about me: My previous family describes me as a snuggle bug that wants to be next to you all the time! That’s just cause I really enjoy the company of humans. I like big humans and little humans — pretty much all kinds of humans. I would like to tell you though, that sometimes I can tend to be a little shy with new men, so proper introductions and letting me set the pace is what works best for me. I have lived with little humans who are elementary-school-aged to teenagers and have done great with both ages.
I prefer to live in a home without cats as I don’t really get along well with them. I am however, great with other dogs. I would love a home that has the patience and time to spend with me when it comes to house training and building my confidence when meeting new people. I love to play, I love to keep you company. We can go on walks; we can chill on the couch together — the possibilities are really endless; I’m just happy to be by your side. If you’re looking for a dog who loves to be a second shadow, I’m your guy!
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our adoption processes have changed. Please visit meridianrescue.org/our-dogs/#adopt for the most current information about adopting a dog from Meridian Canine Rescue. If you have questions about this dog or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. We kindly ask that you review the website and read the dog’s bio before contacting us, as the answers to most questions can be found online. Thank you!