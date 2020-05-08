Courtesy Meridian Canine Rescue
As we continue to navigate this new normal we are all currently living, we would like to share with you something that maybe everyone does not know about Meridian Canine Rescue and our commitment to our community. MCR currently has care packages available designed to help our friends care for their dogs at home. Of course, they are available while supplies last and at no cost, but as we are a nonprofit, if you have the means donations are always welcomed to help support our community services. Every little bit helps!
The packages are assembled by MCR staff and volunteers and include both new and used (cleaned of course) items and are delivered to your home by MCR staff and volunteers. If an order is placed after 6 p.m. it will be processed the following day. Details and order forms can be found on our Facebook page or on our website www.meridianrescue.org under the COVID-19 tab.
We have another program in the works to assist families in which food insecurity for their four-legged members has become a concern. Watch our Facebook page for details to come.
With the last few days of Idaho Gives wrapping up we want to thank each and every one of you for your continued support of our organization. From our staff to the volunteers who LOVE being a part of the team our sincerest thank you. Your support means everything to us!