MERIDIAN — Idaho State University will open a new coronavirus vaccination clinic Friday on its Meridian campus.
The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays through April 9. ISU plans to immunize 400 people each week, according to a press release.
The clinic, located at 1131 E. Central Drive, will operate out of the campus' Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, administered through two doses, will be available to priority groups eligible for vaccination based on state guidelines.
A vaccine is available through appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled online at kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/ISUCLINIC. To schedule an appointment, recipients must have proof of Idaho residency and be 65 or older or be a member of prioritized vaccination groups listed on the scheduling website.
Those currently eligible include first responders and safety workers, including fire, police and protective services, pre-K–12 school staff and teachers, daycare workers, and correctional and detention facility staff.
ISU and Albertsons are partnering to provide staffing and resources for the clinic.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.