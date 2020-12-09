Saltzer Health will open the state’s first 24-hour urgent care clinic Monday at the provider’s new medical campus in Meridian.
It’s the first section to open as part of a phased introduction of an imaging center, surgery center, endoscopy suite and other services in the three-story building off Interstate 84’s Ten Mile exit.
The urgent care’s opening is significant because it will offer treatments for acute pains such as migraines and earaches throughout the night, but also CT scans, ultrasounds and basic lab tests that standard clinics don’t offer, former ER doctor and urgent care medical director Dr. Rourke Yeakley told the Meridian Press Tuesday.
“Whether it’s after hours when your only option would otherwise be an ER, those medical conditions that require a little more than an urgent care can do, but maybe you don’t have to go to an ER because it’s not life-threatening. That’s where we’re filling in,” Yeakley said.
The new 6,400-square-foot urgent care clinic will offer 24/7 COVID-19 tests, Saltzer spokeswoman Amy Stahl said. Housing 11 exam rooms, the facility will employ 25 providers and nurses, according to Urgent Care Director Stacy Chessmore.
The health group made those hires as the coronavirus pandemic squeezes some medical staffs nationwide.
In the hiring process, “we’ve been fairly fortunate,” said Matt Kaiserman, Saltzer's chief operating officer. “But we’re not immune to those struggles. There’s been a couple of types of physicians that we’ve struggled with a little bit, but we’ve been able to fully staff our facilities.”
The hardest positions to fill were night shift providers, which would have been more difficult to fill even outside the pandemic, Kaiserman said.
Though the facility has more tools to tackle medical emergencies, Saltzer won’t be equipped for some crisis situations.
“We’re not trying to compete with emergency for strokes and heart attacks,” Yeakley said.
“We’re not a paramedic destination,” Kaiserman added.
The urgent care team can treat colds, flu, urinary symptoms, strains, sprains, fractures, burns and other non-life-threatening issues, according to a press release. The Ten Mile providers can also perform IV therapy and other more complex procedures.
The facility is located at 867 S. Vanguard Way in Meridian and will take walk-ins starting Dec. 14.