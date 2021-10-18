The Meridian Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Press will moderate a Meridian City Council Candidate Forum on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All six candidates are expected to participate, said Meridian Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sean Evans. Interested residents can watch the livestream from the Chamber’s Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube pages, as well as the Idaho Press' social media accounts and website. The forum will also be available for viewing afterwards.
“The Meridian Chamber, we host these for the business community because the business community sometimes have different issues that they’re concerned with,” Evans said. “The continued economic vitality of our community is very important.”
By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com
Hunter Wolf and Joe Borton are running for seat 2. Adam Nelson and Treg Bernt are running for seat 4. Luke Cavener and Mike Hon are running for seat 6.
The forum will be business-focused. Evans, Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg and Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis will moderate.
Last year’s election forums were also virtual, but pre-pandemic the forums were typically in-person.
“In today’s political climate it is critical that voters take the time to become well-informed on the positions of the candidates they support,” Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison said. “This Meridian Chamber forum will allow them to hear directly from all of each of the candidates at their convenience.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.