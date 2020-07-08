BOISE — Icon Credit Union and Spokane Valley, Washington-based Horizon Credit Union will merge, the companies announced Monday, after Icon members voted in favor of the deal.
Icon Credit Union, a state-chartered credit union based in Boise with nearly 30,000 members across Idaho and Oregon, will join the larger Horizon Credit Union, which has more than 75,000 members across Washington and Montana. The combined organization will share in assets of over $1.5 billion and more than 100,000 members.
The joint credit union will operate under the Horizon name.
The partnership offers members the advantages of locations across four states, an increase in capital to invest in member needs and stronger e-services and technology, a news release said.
Jeff Adams, current CEO of Horizon, will lead the combined organization as CEO. Connie Miller, current Icon Credit Union president and CEO, will become regional president, overseeing the Icon region in Idaho and Oregon.
Icon members “overwhelmingly” voted in favor of the merger, the release said.
“The cultures and values of our organizations align so well,” Adams said in the release. “We are confident this partnership will provide greater value to all of our members, employees and the communities we serve.”
The merger is effective Aug. 1.
System conversions to bring Icon member records into Horizon will be complete Nov. 2. Icon members will receive a transition guide detailing new account and technology options and the process to transition into the combined system.
No branch closures or layoffs are planned as a result of the merger, the release said. All 28 branch locations between the combined organization will remain open.