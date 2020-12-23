Fifty children from the Meridian Head Start program will receive holiday gifts this year thanks to a recent donation and a partnership with Meridian Parks and Recreation.
A recent financial gift from Sparklight paid for the presents, according to a press release.
“We were uncertain if we could continue our annual fundraiser for the Meridian Head Start program,” said Maggie Combs, Meridian Parks and Recreation coordinator. “Sparklight made it possible to ensure some of Meridian’s youngest residents experience a little holiday magic.”
Head start programs promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families, offering programs that support children's growth in a positive learning environment through a variety of services.