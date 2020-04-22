We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
JUST ANNOUNCED
The Village at Meridian is offering its property and security for free for local high schoolers to host their proms later this year that may have been canceled due to coronavirus. According to Sophia Hartsock, spokesperson for The Village, the outdoor shopping mall will shut down its streets for five nights this summer to allow all 11 West Ada High Schools to attend prom there. Hartsock said The Village fountain will be choreographed with lights and music.
‘Support Local Gems’ encourages Idahoans to buy local: U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce announced the creation of “Support Local Gems,” an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses whose operations have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Today, April 24, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at small businesses online, purchasing gift cards for future use or for loved ones, ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business, or simply saying thank you.
Following the April 24 event, Idaho Commerce and Visit Idaho will continue to promote awareness of the Support Local Gems program by sharing resources as well as the stories of Idaho communities, citizens, and small businesses on visitidaho.org and across its social media channels.
“Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term, and our small businesses need our support more than ever,” Gov. Brad Little said in a prepared statement. “I urge all citizens to support small business on Friday, April 24th.”
A Giving Circle INC announced it has created a community-wide donation fund to rapidly help local businesses. The goal is to raise $50,000 over the next 8-10 weeks. Since the fund was established in early April, over $10,000 has been raised. Every week on Friday A Giving Circle will give between $1,000 and $5,000 to a local business in need. The next donation will be made April 24. Anyone who wishes to make a donation or nominate a local business is encouraged to go to www.CovidAidBoise.com, or visit A Giving Circle’s Facebook page Small business selections will be prioritized for emergency funding based on need, urgency and overall community impact. The first donations were $2,500 each to Big City Coffee and Guru Donuts.
”It is the opinion of the Board for A Giving Circle that we must act quickly in order to provide local businesses the support they need to weather the storm brought on by this virus,” Nick Schlekeway, president, stated in a press release. “Our community cannot afford to wait until later in the year and we cannot afford to take the time in preparing for a traditional auction-gala.”
Idaho Humane Society has opened a pet food pantry program through a grant from GreaterGood.org. The program intends to provide pet food assistance to not only individuals affected by COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley, but also as a pet food bank for shelters and organizations across Idaho, Idaho Humane Society announced in a press release. The Pet Food Pantry is a year-round safety-net program designed primarily to provide resources to struggling pet owners in need of assistance through a monthly distribution. Owners needing assistance can sign up for the program online. Applicants may email pfp@idahohumanesociety.org if they can’t make it during our upcoming distribution dates at the Dorman shelter, 4775 Dorman St.:
- Wednesday, April 29 3–5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 3 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 27 3–5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 14 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 24 3–5 p.m.
“We’re honored to extend a helping hand to our friends and neighbors across Idaho who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and look forward to assisting even more families and animals through this generous grant,” Kristine Schellhaas, communications manager at the Idaho Humane Society, said in the press release.
If community members would like to contribute to the Pet Food Pantry or would like more information visit: https://idahohumanesociety.org.
First responders and health care workers can receive a free “Thank You Meal" day or night at participating McDonald's drive-thru locations. Health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can show their work badge and choose one of the specified free meal options per day.
- Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
- Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” Dick Darmody, a McDonald's owner/operator said in a press release. “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”
Almost $1 billion in funding from the federal CARES Act will support older adults and people with disabilities. The Administration for Community Living, under the Department of Health and Human Services, will provide $955 million in grants for home-delivered meals, care services in the home, respite care and other support to families and caregivers, information about and referral to supports, and more. Idaho's share of that will be $5,220,661.
Older adults who need assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator to find services available in their community. The Eldercare Locator toll-free number is 1-800-677-1116 or you can visit eldercare.acl.gov. People with disabilities can find their local Center for Independent Living at www.ilru.org/projects/cil-net/cil-center-and-association-directory. In addition, the Eldercare Locator can help people with disabilities find their local Aging and Disability Resource Center.
‘Classroom Idaho’: Thousands of Idaho students don’t have a computer at home or a way to connect to the internet so they can learn remotely during this coronavirus pandemic. But nearly every family in Idaho has a television set and can watch Idaho Public Television. That is where IdahoPTV’s “Classroom Idaho: Learn @ Home” programming can connect these students with certified Idaho teachers so that they can finish learning for the balance of this school year.
Starting Monday, April 20, Idaho teachers will provide instruction to students in third through sixth grades via Idaho Public Television’s Create channel (digital channel .3). Instruction begins at 8 a.m. for third-graders, with the next grade beginning every hour through noon. The instruction will be aligned with what the students would be learning if they could still be attending their brick-and-mortar schools. The same lesson plans also will be available in playlists for students with connectivity at IdahoPTV’s YouTube channel. The effort is a partnership among IdahoPTV, the State Board of Education and Idaho Business for Education.
Jannus Economic Opportunity has launched the Sunshine Sponsor Program, a financial resource for individuals and businesses in the Treasure and Magic valleys. Jannus Economic Opportunity’s emergency bridge loan inquiries have increased 260% since March, according to the press release, so the organization has created a new financial assistance program. Jannus Economic Opportunity is an Idaho nonprofit that helps individuals meet emergency financial needs, provides support to launch and grow local businesses, and champions tomorrow’s leaders through loan funds, one-on-one coaching, social work, mentoring and training classes. Jannus Economic Opportunity is asking Idahoans to support this work. The organization has been in operation since 2002. Donations can be made and more information is available online.
Two GoFundMe pages — Feed the Frontline — Treasure Valley and Feed The Treasure Valley Front Line — are raising money to purchase meals from local businesses then donate those meals to health care workers and emergency responders. Donations can be made online.
Feed the Frontline — Treasure Valley, organized by Lucas O’Neill and Courtney Smith, was created March 24 and has raised $2,625.
Feed The Treasure Valley Front Line, organized by Team Owen, was created April 4 and has raised $6,092. Team Owen states they delivered meals at the Boise Police Department, Emergency Responders Health Center, Kuna Rural Fire District, St. Luke’s Meridian Emergency Department, Nampa Fire Station, and St. Luke’s Nampa Emergency Department.
Telehealth for mental health care: Many mental health providers are now offering telehealth services over the phone or through a virtual meeting online, the Idaho Psychological Association announced. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in March changed its rules to allow billing for telephone and video visits. Find more information at idahopsych.org.
Team Mazda Subaru is offering free oil changes to first responders and front-workers helping communities battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors and other health care workers qualify for this offer, up to two per household. The dealership is also offering pick-up and delivery service to the owners’ home or place of work. To schedule an appointment, call Team Mazda Subaru (Nampa/Caldwell/Boise) before April 30 at 208-455-0322 or 1-800-NEXT-CAR.
Idaho health carriers have been collaborating with the Idaho Department of Insurance to provide relief for Idahoans during the COVID-19 pandemic. All five major health insurance carriers in Idaho are waiving cost-sharing for both testing and treatment. Those are Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence, SelectHealth, Pacific Source, and Mountain Health Co-Op.
Idaho’s carriers have also improved telehealth options, assisted Your Health Idaho with expedited enrollment procedures, and are assisting physicians and hospitals financially.
The Department of Insurance is also working with carriers that offer short-term health insurance and inviting them to waive cost-sharing for testing and treatment. Two Idaho insurers, Blue Cross of Idaho and SelectHealth, voluntarily are doing so. Others are waiving cost-sharing for testing and reviewing the DOI’s requests.
Consumers who have questions or concerns should reach out to the DOI at consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov or visit doi.idaho.gov/consumer/Health/COVID.
Canceled: The Fruitland Alumni Reunion Committee has canceled the June 2020 All-School reunion because of the coronavirus outbreak. The committee will take a recess until September and then begin planning for a reunion on June 25-27, 2021. High school classes of 1968, 1969, 1970 and 1971 will be honored at the 2021 reunion.
The Salvation Army Treasure Valley Corps continues Boise’s drive-thru food service is available noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Mondays and Fridays are utilized to sanitize and restock the food pantry. We have a food delivery service available in Ada County. The Salvation Army Treasure Valley Corps also offers assistance with utilities. For more information call 208-343-5429 or visit the website for additional financial resources.
Motorfest 2020 Cancelled: The annual 2020 Geico Treasure Valley Motorfestscheduled for July 11-12 has been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced in a press release. The Promotors will, however, continue their charity efforts with the raffle of the 2020 Pace Journey 20 foot enclosed trailer with 100% proceeds benefitting the Idaho Veterans and the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. The new date set for the raffle is Aug. 22. For more information on how to buy raffle tickets please visit MotorfestBoise.com. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but the event management determined this is the right decision and the most responsible action to take to insure the health and safety of the community during this time,” event organizers stated in the press release.
Walmart announced it is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. Each day the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Customers open their trunk, and associates load groceries in, with no need to sign for the order. Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only.’ Walmart associates are working as quickly as possible to restock high-demand products like paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies, but the retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup.
The Idaho State Department of Education announced it is offering USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grants to local elementary schools. The application process is underway. To be eligible schools must:
- Operate the National School Lunch Program
- Have more than 50 percent of enrolled students eligible for free or reduced-price meals
- Submit a complete application, including a signed Certification of Support, by May 8
Selected Idaho elementary schools will be awarded grants to administer the FFVP from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Schools will be awarded $50 to $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the program. All grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.
Participating schools will make fresh fruit and vegetables available to students during the school day at no cost to the student.
For more information on Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program requirements or for a copy of the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Application, visit the SDE Grant Opportunities page or call Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6820.
DONATIONS
Treasure Valley Allstate agency owners announced they are donating $20,000 to the Idaho Foodbank in honor of National Volunteer Week. Allstate agency owners across Idaho are thanking foodbank volunteers for their unwavering support of local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10 agencies will be virtually volunteering with the Idaho Foodbank this week to secure the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant, which is the equivalent of 100,000 meals for local families, according to a press release.
“During a time like this where our communities are facing a crisis, I am proud to help an organization like the Idaho Foodbank, whose employees and volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure families don’t go without food,” Allstate agent Eric Jeglum said in the release. “I’m so grateful to be a part of a community that is willing to come together during an uncertain time to help create some stability for families.”
Bronco Motors has donated $10,000 to St. Luke’s Health Foundation to help buy thermal scanners, which help detect elevated temperatures, a common symptom of COVID-19. Money will also go toward a virtual “Kid For A Night” event. More information will come soon on St. Luke’s Virtual Kid For a Night event which will be held Friday, June 5, according to a press release.
“It’s the responsibility of our business to support people and businesses like St. Luke’s who are on the front-lines of COVID-19 in keeping our communities safe,” Grant Petersen Jr., president and CEO of Bronco Motors Family of Dealerships, said in the press release.
The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation is investing in preventing eviction and homelessness in the Treasure Valley through a $250,000 grant to local nonprofit Jesse Tree. The grant will allow Jesse Tree to assist an additional 300 families in the coming year with rental assistance.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved nearly $300,000 for organizations throughout Idaho that are helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, along with those in need of physical or mental health care, and child care. Grants will be made every week in April. In Southwest Idaho, the first round of high-need grants will go to:
- Boise Public Schools Education Foundation — $25,000 for the Student Aid Fund for Emergencies for families.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County — $25,000 to cover costs related to caring for nearly 200 youth each day.
- Cascade Food Pantry — $2,000 for supplies to provide food boxes.
- CATCH — $25,000 to provide rental assistance for Canyon County families.
- Jesse Tree — $25,000 to assist families at risk from eviction from rental housing.
- Women’s and Children’s Alliance — $18,425 to continue providing help to those seeking WCA services through shelters, programs and the court system.
Two organizations will receive grants for their statewide efforts. Jannus, Inc., will receive funding for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children will receive funding to create a Temporary Assistance Grant Program for child care providers that don’t receive financial assistance from the state and are at risk of closing due to financial constraints.
Donations can be made and more information is available at www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
First Interstate Bank donated $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Nampa to help children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sparklight announced it has donated $300,000 in support of COVID-19 relief. Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations to local food banks, including a $20,000 donation to the Western Idaho Food Bank in Boise, have also been made.
COMMUNITY RESOURCES
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has opened a hotline for anyone experiencing anxiety, loneliness, or worry during the COVID-19 crisis. The hotline is 888-330-3010. Assistance is anonymous and confidential.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is offering to connect residents who have had an unexpected significant change in income that may be ongoing for the foreseeable future. Information about the SNAP benefits food program, meal delivery for seniors, help with health insurance and more are available through this resource. Call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org.
The Salvation Army has made changes to its food pick-up sites. Its efforts are now aided by Missions43, a veteran initiative providing able-bodied and low-risk volunteers. Boise’s location, 9492 W. Emerald St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Delivery service is now available. A full list of services across Southern Idaho is at https://salarmy.us/COVID-19Services. For more information about additional services call 208-343-5429. Financial donations can be made at boise.salvationarmy.org.
AARP Community Connections is a new online platform that will allow users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones. Users are able to request a call from an AARP volunteer, or a trained counselor, among other services. AARP Community Connections is free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine is a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that provides a robust database offering free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County has sites for emergency child care relief amid the COVID-19 crisis for health care workers, first responders and essential personnel. All-day child care services (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays) will cost $6 per day. Enrollment for children of health care workers, first responders and essential personnel is also available at any of the Clubs located in Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Kuna. Go to www.adaclubs.org to find contact information for the Clubs.
The State of Idaho has set up a resource page at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-resources/.
The Idaho Office of the Attorney General has information about seeing and reporting COVID-19 related scams, Idaho’s Price Gauging Law, frequently asked questions about the law and more on the website: ag.idaho.gov/office-resources/covid-19.
Blue Cross of Idaho has waived all member cost-sharing for testing and treatment of COVID-19. The expansion covers cost-share treatment received through June 30, and is offered at no additional premium cost.
Healthwise is a local nonprofit health education company. It has created a COVID-19 resource center with plain language, evidence-based articles, videos, infographics, and more. The website is at healthwise.org.
The Idaho Youth Ranch is now offering video therapy options for new and existing clients, and telephone options for families without access to internet or video-capable devices. Idaho Youth Ranch is continuing to take new clients, according to the press release. To schedule an appointment, call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at www.youthranch.org/get-help. Idaho Youth Ranch is asking the public to stop dropping donations at thrift stores’ back doors during the COVID-19 crisis as employees are not on site.
Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now access federal disaster loans. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information visit commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Visit www.unitedwaytv.org.
Idaho Humane Society has launched a Stray Pets online portal that shows animals brought in from the public and humane society officers. These animals are being housed at the Idaho Humane Society.
CRISIS RESOURCES
Alcoholics Anonymous: If you are wanting to get sober or to attend an AA meeting in the Treasure Valley, you can call 208-344-6611 or find meetings via teleconferencing, Zoom Video Conferencing and outdoor meetings in which social distancing is practiced on the website: aaboise.com.
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline phone lines are still open 24/7. If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, please call 208-398-4357.
The Pathways of Idaho Crisis Center, 7192 Potomac Drive, Boise, is a walk-in center. They have implemented safety protocols for patients and staff in light of the coronavirus.
WAYS TO GIVE
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County is seeking donations. Visit https://www.adaclubs.org/get-involved/waystogive/.
PMR Gives Back, the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources LLC in Meridian, has launched an outreach campaign to help those who are struggling in the Boise area as a result of COVID-19. The charity will match financial donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 to feed as many families as possible through the Idaho Foodbank. The drive will launch as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted. In addition, Christopher Bruce, a loan officer with Premier Mortgage Resources, is organizing STEM packages and book donations for students, which are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to families in need at local schools. For more information visit pmrloans.com/giveback.
COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. Created in partnership through The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) becomes available. Information was gathered through each organization’s website or press release.