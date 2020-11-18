With the city of Meridian's five-year strategic plan about to sunset, officials, with input from residents, are crafting the city's goals for the next one to five years to come.
Managing growth remains a consistent theme for a city whose population grew an estimated 30% since the last strategic plan took effect.
A city survey this year showed overall positive results from residents but a declining satisfaction with the city's direction, particularly around transportation, education and development.
Elected officials and city staff met with residents in a virtual town hall Oct. 22 to discuss the survey results and the city's strategy moving forward.
Vincent Koontz, strategic performance analyst for the city, said working with transportation partners like the Ada County Highway District and Idaho Legislature and attracting business growth in technology and health care can help decongest Meridian roadways and employ the influx of new residents. He touted urban renewal districts as a way to help attract those employers.
Koontz also discussed how the city can diversify the size and scale of housing in the area. An attendee asked about the city’s role in providing affordable housing as real estate prices climb valleywide.
“We have a lot of people that are moving to Meridian right now, which is putting a greater strain on the market," Mayor Robert Simison responded, "which is where you have people that are paying a lot more money than people are even asking for homes."
Community Development Director Cameron Arial said “it’s up to (the city) to kind of manage that well and make it accessible to future generations.”
The city has to “be really efficient and effective in its zoning,” planning for denser projects in some parts of the city and working with developers to do so, Arial said.
City Councilwoman Liz Strader noted builders are still bouncing back from the Great Recession housing collapse, leaving Meridian short on residential supply.
The city can combat that lag via better zoning practices, she said, echoing Arial. But, ”especially downtown, there may be opportunities for developers to use federal affordable housing tax credits," Strader said.
More details on the proposed 2021 strategic plan are yet to be released, though residents can still access a recorded version of the town hall explaining the plan and survey results on the city’s website, meridiancity.org.