WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced Thursday his intent to appoint Meridian Mayor Robert Simison to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, an independent federal agency, advises the president and Congress on national historic preservation policy. Simison would be the sole mayor representative on the council.
The council includes several permanent members, including federal agency leaders and the Architect of the Capitol, as well as members who are appointed by the president, including four members of the general public, four historic preservation experts, a member of an Indian tribe or Native Hawaiian organization, a governor and a mayor. The mayor position has been vacant since 2016.
Simison, elected mayor in November, majored in history at Whitman College. From 2007 to 2019, he was the chief of staff to former Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd. From 1997 to 2007, Simison was a staff member for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he worked on legislative matters and handled process and procedure matters for the committee.
“I am honored to be considered for this appointment to the ACHP,” Simison said in the release. “As mayor of Meridian, Idaho, a fast-growing mid-size city in the West, I understand and support the importance of preserving our history locally and across the nation in ways that make sense from a practical and policy level. I look forward to putting my college degree, 10 years of experience working for Congress, and over a dozen years of experience at the local level to use in support of the mission of the ACHP.”
If appointed, Simison would serve a four-year term, as long as he remains in the position of mayor. Simison began his four-year term as Meridian mayor in January.
A spokesperson for the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation said they did not know when Simison's appointment would be confirmed, but a previous appointee was confirmed a few weeks after the initial announcement.
“We are thankful for President Trump’s intent to appoint Mayor Simison, since the Mayor position on the ACHP provides a vital perspective on the impact of federal historic preservation policy on local communities,” the council's chairwoman, Aimee Jorjani, said in a news release. “If appointed, Mayor Simison will be invaluable as we do our part within the national preservation program to engage at the local level, thanks to his expertise and through his networks with other mayors.”