MERIDIAN — Mayor Robert Simison's first State of the City address will be broadcast online Monday.
The address, which was delayed by limitations to public gatherings, will be streamed on several platforms at 3:29 p.m.
Simison's mayoral term began in January, when he took over for four-term Mayor Tammy de Weerd.
“This is an important opportunity to share where we currently are as a City and where we are headed as a community over the next four years,” Simison said in a news release. “I hope residents and businesses will tune in to hear about the plan that will allow Meridian to live up to our vision to be the West’s premier community in which to live, work and raise a family.”
The State of the City video was produced by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by D.L. Evans Bank among other sponsors.
In previous years, the mayor's speech would be followed by the Taste of Meridian reception. This year, the Taste of Meridian event will be held on Sept. 12 in conjunction with Concerts on Broadway and the Meridian Block Party.
“The Chamber was very excited when the Mayor’s office asked us to take over the planning of the State of the City Address and Taste of Meridian," said Meridian Chamber of Commerce CEO Sean Evans in the release. "The City of Meridian has always been so supportive of the business community."
The State of the City address will be streamed on the websites, YouTube channels and Facebook pages for both the city of Meridian and chamber of commerce.
Tickets for the Taste of Meridian range from $10 to $15. To purchase tickets, visit meridianchamber.org.
The odd start time of 3:29 p.m. carries on a tradition that De Weerd started years ago. The former mayor told the Meridian Press in 2016 she chose to start the event one minute before the half-hour mark because it prompted people to be on time.
“It’s something that someone shared with me a long time ago, that when you say 4 o’clock, it’s kind of 4ish," De Weerd said at the time. "And when it’s 3:59, you’re remembering 3 something,” she said. “I didn’t do it at first, and people kind of straggled in.”