MERIDIAN — A new subdivision may be coming to Shelburne, a nearly 80-home neighborhood in South Meridian.
The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing Dec. 19 on plans for the Shelburne South subdivision, a 99-home subdivision on 29 acres, south of the Shelburne subdivision.
The applicant, Shelburne Properties, is requesting annexation of 29 acres into the city of Meridian and approval of a preliminary plat, with R-8 zoning (medium-density residential) consisting of 99 building lots, 19 common area lots and one “other lot,” according to a legal notice.
Shelburne South generally will be located northwest of the intersection of East Amity and South Cloverdale roads.
The commission’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.