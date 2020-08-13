MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council this week approved construction of the first few hundred homes and a few amenities within Pinnacle, a master-planned community proposed in south Meridian.
Brighton Corporation, a Meridian-based developer, plans to develop about 400 acres of farmland on each of the four corners of the Locust Grove and Lake Hazel intersection. Pinnacle will bring at least several hundred homes, more than a dozen commercial sites, possibly two schools and other amenities — including an amphitheater, community center, pools and pathways — to the quickly growing area.
"In essence, we're creating a new town center for south Meridian," said Jon Wardle, Brighton's president of development, during a public hearing Tuesday. "It's unique when you have an opportunity to develop all four corners of a major transportation system, but also have the ability to master-plan a larger property within the city of Meridian."
https://goo.gl/maps/bHrHeUAxz2muiag29
The city council unanimously approved a rezone of the Pinnacle land — which was annexed into Meridian several years ago — and preliminary plats for two subdivisions, Apex Northwest and Apex Southeast, located on the northwest and southeast corners of the Locust Grove/Lake Hazel intersection.
The Apex subdivisions mark the first development within Pinnacle, with more to come in the future. At full build-out, Apex Northwest and Apex Southeast will comprise 357 homes on 124 acres.
Council members were impressed with the developer's creativity, proposed amenities and willingness to improve infrastructure. Brighton's plans exceed open space requirements, and the developer has agreed to road improvements, including adding a roundabout at Locust Grove and Lake Hazel. Councilwoman Liz Strader said Brighton's designs should set a standard for other developers in Meridian.
"I think it's going to be a gem for south Meridian," said Councilman Joe Borton.
Council President Treg Bernt recused himself from the hearing and vote because his flooring business regularly works with clients of Brighton.
Apex Southeast, which will be built in five phases, will have 237 single-family homes, zoned R-8 (medium-density residential), and two commercial lots on about 82 acres.
Apex Northwest, which will be built in three phases, will have 120 single-family homes, zoned R-15 (medium-high-density residential), and 11 commercial lots on about 42 acres. The homes will be both detached and attached, 88 and 32 of each, respectively.
The amphitheater — a large, grass field with a stage — and the community center, which may also include a business center, are "for the whole community" and won't be exclusive to Pinnacle residents, Wardle said. The amenities are scheduled as Apex Northwest's third phase, which will commence after the 120 homes are built.
Plans also include two school sites. One is a charter school, Gem Prep, which Brighton will build. It has already been approved by the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and is expected to open in two years, the school announced. Gem Prep initially will serve K-5 students and eventually will expand to high school students.
The other school site, about 10 acres, has been set aside by Brighton for use by the West Ada School District. It's expected to be an elementary school, the developer said.
Three neighbors testified at the public hearing, opposing the requested zoning of the Apex properties. Much of the land was zoned R-4 (medium-low-density residential), and neighbors from Shafer View Subdivision — estate-style properties about 1 acre or larger — opposed development with higher densities. They also opposed the project because it would add more school children to an overcrowded school district.
"We love our open space, but we do look forward to future friends," said Chris Loveland, a Shafer View resident. "(We) did not anticipate, however, littering the landscape surrounding us with homes and concrete, asphalt, where you can't even see the grass on the ground."
David Turnbull, Brighton owner and CEO, responded to the residents' concerns about the project density, saying "I think they have a misunderstanding of what the comprehensive plan has always detailed." The city's Future Land Use Map identifies medium-density residential as the designation for the Pinnacle area.
Turnbull pointed to the two school sites in response to school crowding concerns.
"I think what we've created here is actually pretty spectacular," he said.
The city is planning to build new fire and police stations along Lake Hazel, near Pinnacle. The master-planned community is next to Discovery Park, which opened in 2019 and continues to expand.
There remains 240 acres to be developed within Pinnacle, Wardle said. Future development will comprise "a variety of homes," he said.