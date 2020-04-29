MERIDIAN — The city of Meridian is instituting a new remote work policy for employees, giving eligible employees the option to work remotely for half a week.
According to an outline of the policy, the city “considers remote work to be a viable, flexible work option when both the employee and the job are suited to such an arrangement and it meets the needs” of the city. Remote work — working from home or another location — “does not alter the work expectations of the employee or diminish the services offered” by the city, the policy says.
The Meridian City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the policy.
Mayor Robert Simison said during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting that his administration was planning to institute such a policy before the spread of the new coronavirus forced many city employees to work remotely. The policy is long term, Simison said, and will be in place after the city reopens following the pandemic.
Simison also announced at the council meeting that Meridian City Hall will reopen for employees and the public on Monday.
The policy allows certain employees to work from home for 50% of their allotted hours each week.
“Why 50%? Well, we thought that’s a good starting point,” Simison said. “I don’t think we’re ready to go full-on remote work. There’s still that element of interacting with your fellow co-workers.”
With some employees working remotely each day, the new policy could free-up parking near City Hall, Simison said.
City department directors will determine which positions will be eligible for remote work, and eligible employees will request approval to work remotely, the policy says. Eligibility is based on satisfactory performance reviews and availability of suitable equipment to work from home or elsewhere.
“This policy is set up for it to be an employee-initiated process,” Simison said. “They have to have the tools and resources in order for them to effectively work from home.”